Christina Anstead's Best Friend Speaks out on Her Divorce

Christina Anstead revealed on Sept. 19 that her and Ant Anstead were splitting up after nearly two years of marriage. She shared the news on her Instagram, referring to it at the time as a “difficult decision.” One of her friends and publicist, Cassie Zebisch, followed that up in telling PEOPLE that it has been a difficult time for the HGTV personality but that “she’s doing her best” to keep things at bay and turning her attention to her family and work. Her friend went on to say that the resiliency Anstead has shown during these trying times has been inspiring.

The couple welcomed a son in Sept. 2019. Anstead also has two children with her previous ex and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa. Amid the separation, Zebisch said Anstead is turning her attention to her children, “She’s really taking this time to focus on what’s important in her life.”

In the week since announcing their divorce, the two have each spoken individually about the relationship and where they go from here. Anstead admitted in an Instagram post that she never saw herself going through another separation, her second in four years. As is the case, Anstead explained that she will take this experience as an experience “to grow.” She also touched on reports that have circulated in the wake of the news, writing that people will just “throw around rumors.” These various stories included stories about Anstead disappointed in the split, feeling she had more to give, while another report said the couple simply grew apart over their two years together. Meanwhile, her now-ex urged everyone to stop speculating what went into the reason behind their decision to leave one another. A source told E! News that Anstead if “moving forward” now and doesn’t foresee the couple making things up.

With all of this going, Anstead, who also deleted the couple’s wedding photos from her social media, has continued reporting on set of Flip or Flop alongside her first husband. InTouch Weekly reported that El Moussa is “being very supportive” of his former lover amid her split. Since their own separation, El Moussa proposed to Heather Rae Young, who stars on Selling Sunset. El Moussa and Anstead were married from 2009 before splitting up in 2018. They welcomed their first daughter in 2010 and later their son in 2015.