'Chrisley Knows Best': Will USA Network Cancel the Show?

USA Network still plans to air new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best, even after Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were convicted on federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges Tuesday. USA already renewed the show for a 10th season before the three-week trial began, and NBCUniversal even ordered a new dating show featuring Todd. There is a long history of reality shows being canceled because of the controversial actions stars took when cameras weren't rolling, but it's unclear if Chrisley Knows Best will meet the same fate.

The second half of Chrisley Knows Best will still debut on June 23, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The show is the most-watched original series on USA Network and was renewed for Season 10 on May 12. Growing Up Chrisley, which stars Todd and Julie's children, Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley was picked up for a fourth season on E! Network. Love Limo, the dating show hosted by Todd, will debut on E! Network. USA declined to comment on the case. Production on Knows Best Season 10 has not started yet.

Since reality television became its own industry within Hollywood, studios and networks have been forced to decide between commerce and punishing the stars for their behavior when they aren't filmed. In 2017, TLC canceled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo after star Mama June Shannon began dating a man convicted of child molestation and admitted that her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's father was another man convicted of sexual exploitation of minors. TLC also canceled the Duggars family's 19 Kids and Counting in 2015 when it was revealed that Josh Duggar molested five girls, including some of his sisters, years before the show began.

In both cases, the stars made comebacks. Shannon now stars in the WEtv series Mama June: From Not to Hot, which started its fifth season last year as Mama June: Road to Redemption. The Duggars returned to TLC in Counting On (with Josh barred from appearing on camera), although this was canceled in 2021 after Duggar was arrested for receiving and possessing child pornography. Notably, TLC waited over a month after Duggar's arrest and didn't cancel Counting On until June 2021.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted on federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Prosecutors said they defrauded small community banks out of over $30 million between 2007 and 2012. They also evaded paying taxes to the IRS. The jury also convicted Julie on charges of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. The Chrisleys' attorney said they plan to appeal the verdict. Their sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6.

USA had plenty of time to make a decision on Chrisley Knows Best's future amid the Chrisleys' legal trouble. They were indicted on the federal charges back in April 2019. That same year, they settled a tax case with the state of Georgia, which accused them of failing to pay income tax. They reportedly agreed to pay about $150,000. The network also never did anything about Todd's feud with his daughter Lindsie Chrisley, who once accused her father of threatening to release a sex tape showing her having an extramarital affair, allegations Todd denied. In September, Lindsie said she sees no way of reconciling with her father after he spoke out about her split from Will Campbell. Lindsie left Knows Best in 2017.