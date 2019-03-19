Mama June’s Rocky Relationship History

“Mama June” Shannon‘s relationships with men have been rocky, including her ongoing relationship with Geno Doak.

Shannon and Doak were arrested on March 13 after a domestic dispute at an Alabama gas station. Shannon, 39, and Doak, 42, both face felony drug possession charges after police allegedly found crack cocaine in their possession. According to legal documents, Doak threatened to kill Shannon during the domestic dispute.

Shannon’s relationship with Doak has been at the center of her WE tv series, Mama June: From Not to Hot. In the Season 3 premiere, she continued to pressure him to propose to her and went to Los Angeles without him. When she and her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson arrived at their hotel, they found Doak waiting for them. He got down on one knee and presented Shannon with a promise ring.

This is just the newest dramatic relationship for Shannon. Scroll on for a look at her relationship history.

David Dunn, Convicted Criminal

David Dunn is the father of Shannon’s eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell. Shannon had Anna when she was only 15.

Dunn has never appeared on the show. According to the Daily Mail, Anna said she never really knew Dunn until after he was released from prison work detail.

Dunn was arrested in 1995 for stealing a handgun and again in 1998 for stealing cigarettes.

Michael Anthony Ford, Convicted Sex Offender

Michael Anthony Ford is the father of Lauryn Michelle “Pumpkin” Shannon and Jessica Louise “Chubbs” Shannon. Ford and Shannon dated for a few months before she became pregnant with Pumpkin.

Ford is a convicted sex offender and is still on the sex offender registry. After the couple split, he spent more than two years in jail for the sexual exploitation of a child over the Internet and was caught on To Catch A Predator in 2005.

First Relationship with Mark McDaniel, Convicted Child Molester

Mark McDaniel and Shannon dated around the time of Pumpkin’s birth and Pumpkin was raised believing McDaniel was her father. In 2003, McDaniel pleaded guilty to aggravated child molestation in 2003. Chickadee was identified as the victim.

Chickadee now has a strained relationship with her mother. She spoke out against Shannon when she started dating McDaniel again in 2014 and accused her mother of giving her trust fund to McDaniel.

Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, Honey Boo Boo’s Father

Shannon’s longest relationship was with Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, who occasionally appears on From Not to Hot. He is the father of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and is now married to Jennifer Thompson. During Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Thompson admitted he was not faithful to Shannon during their relationship.

At one point, Shannon wondered if Thompson was really Alana’s father, so she submitted his DNA for a paternity test, which was inconclusive because the samples were damaged.

Shannon also once accused Thompson of abuse, which he denied.

Second Relationship with Mark McDaniel

After McDaniel was released from prison, Shannon began dating McDaniel again. Photos of the couple together caused an online firestorm after TMZ published them, leading to the original Here Comes Honey Boo Boo being canceled. Shannon later did an interview with Entertainment Tonight, in which she admitted she started dating McDaniel again and that Ford was Lauryn’s real father.

“Jessica and Pumpkin have the same dad, but Jessica’s dad has had nothing to do with her over the years,” Shannon said at the time. “So, why the hell would I open up that can of worms until today? I lied to my family and told them it was somebody else.”

When asked if she understood why people were upset about the relationship, Shannon said, “I understand that…and honestly it’s not like I’m seeing him everyday, I promise…I wanted to be able to give one of my other daughters closure and now Pumpkin is happy, that piece of our life is over.”

Eugene Doak, Current Boyfriend

Shannon is now in a three-year relationship with Eugene “Geno” Doak. He has a long criminal record, including charges for burglary, theft and damage to property. He also spent time in Coastal State Prison in Georgia.

After he left prison, Doak established his own construction company, G&J Home Improvements, in Griffin, Georgia. He has two children from previous relationships and is divorced.

Shannon Pressured Doak to Propose, But He’s Unwilling to Commit

The third season of From Not to Hot picked up where Season 2 left off, with Shannon pressuring Doak to propose marriage to her. However, he has been unwilling to make that commitment, so Shannon left him in Georgia while she and Alana went to Los Angeles for Dancing With The Stars: Juniors.

When they arrived, he surprised them and got down on one knee. Shannon thought this would finally be the moment, but instead of an engagement ring, he gave her a promise ring.

Alleged Domestic Violence Incident and Drug Arrest

On March 13, Doak and Shannon were arrested after a domestic dispute at an Alabama gas station, with police allegedly finding them in possession of crack cocaine. According to legal documents, Doak threatened to kill Shannon during the dispute.

After the arrest, the court ordered Doak to stay away from Shannon, but the couple were seen together at a Wetumpka, Alabama, casino three days after the arrest.



Shannon faces up to a year in prison if she is convicted for felony possession of a controlled substance.



