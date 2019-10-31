Todd Chrisley Now Suing Georgia Tax Official, Claims Corrupt Relationship With Daughter Lindsie Aimed to Smear Him

Todd Chrisley is now reportedly suing an IRS agent, saying that the tax official had a relationship with his estranged daughter that skewed the case against him. Chrisley’s daughter Lindsie remains disdainful of her family, and according to court documents obtained by TMZ, Chrisley now claims that she knowingly helped a Georgia IRS official to “smear” him.

Chrisley has filed a lawsuit against the Director of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigation Joshua Waites. According to Chrisley, Waites enticed his daughter Lindsie for the purpose of gaining information on him, and it worked. He further claims that Waites was after the fame and notoriety that would come from investigating his reality TV-famous family.



Chrisley suggests that Waites may have tried to gain Lindsie’s trust, or perhaps simply intimidate her. Either way, he says that Waites got into her life for the sole purpose of collecting personal information on his finances and his family.

As evidence, Chrisley included text messages between Waites and Lindsie. In them, Waites directly asks for information on Todd Chrisley, and includes jokes about their mutual disdain for him. At one point, he sent a photo of a dart board and a punching bag with a photo of Chrisley’s face on it, saying that IRS agents have been hitting it.

“So. Some stuff happened today. And we have a meeting the first of the year that is super big. And is all about Todd. Like serious. So. I want to know if you would be willing to talk about him or her,” read one text.

This new lawsuit comes after Chrisley and his wife Julie settled their tax evasion case with the state. The Georgia Department of Revenue initially claimed that the couple had evaded nearly $2 million in state taxes over the course of eight years, however, they eventually agreed that it was a case of incorrect filing. The family paid $77,000 in overdue taxes.

“Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when all the facts came out, we would be fine,” Chrisley said at the time.

With that out of the way, the family still faces a federal indictment that could be much larger. Chrisley and his wife pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tex evasion in August, and prosecutors are moving forward.

Insiders told TMZ that Chrisley’s legal team is “very optimistic.” The state settlement gave them a lot of confidence, but the federal case is entirely separate. Stay tuned for updates.