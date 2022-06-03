Todd Chrisley's Ex-Business Partner Claims They Had an Affair

✖

Todd Chrisley's former business partner claimed in court Tuesday that he had an affair with the Chrisley Knows Best star. Mark Braddock, who was testifying in Chrisley's federal fraud trial, said he and Chrisley paid a blackmailer $38,000 in cash to keep the affair a secret. Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are facing federal fraud charges for allegedly evading taxes and defrauding banks by claiming they were wealthier than they really were.

Braddock claimed he had an affair with Chrisley in the early 2000s for about a year, reports Insider. Although the intimate relationship ended, they remained close friends until 2012, Braddock told a jury in a federal Atlanta courtroom. While Braddock worked for Chrisley's foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management, he and the USA Network star began receiving text messages from an anonymous person, claiming to expose the affair.

The mysterious person demanded Braddock and Chrisley "pay cash," Braddock testified. He then made four $9,500 withdrawals from the business account. Braddock said he gave the money to Chrisley in a parking garage to pay the blackmailer.

Braddock testified that he still had feelings for Chrisley, even after the affair ended. That is why he was willing to commit fraud on Chrisley's behalf. He previously told the FBI he committed bank fraud for Chrisley, Julie, and himself. He claimed he made phone calls and wrote emails posing as Chrisley, with Chrisley's permission. Braddock was given immunity from prosecution in exchange for testifying against Chrisley.

During his testimony Tuesday, Braddock said he has not spoken to Chrisley since 2012 when they had a falling out and Chrisley locked him out of their office. Braddock testified that Chrisley also threatened to get him arrested. Braddock told the court he "became vengeful," reports Insider.

Braddock created fake email addresses to send the incriminating information about the Chrisleys to officials and the media, he said during cross-examination. Chrisley's attorney, Bruce Morris, accused Braddock of believing he was Chrisley, but Braddock denied this. Morris also accused Braddock of being "obsessed" with Chrisley.

Federal prosecutors say Chrisley and Julie evaded taces and ran a fraud scheme to make it appear they were wealthier than they were. They lived a life of luxury, but could not really afford to, prosecutors said. After their banks realized what they were doing, the Chrisleys filed for bankruptcy to leave behind $20 million in debt. They also allegedly hid money from the IRS.

"They made up documents and they lie through their teeth to get whatever they want, whenever they want it," Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise Peters said in her opening statement on May 17, reports Insider. Julie was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice for allegedly exaggerating her income to rent a $13,000-a-month home in California that she never paid rent on. The couple's accountant, Peter Tarantino, is also facing three fraud charges. The Chrisleys denied all charges and blamed Braddock for the fraud.