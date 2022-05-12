'Chrisley Knows Best' Is Getting Another Spinoff

✖

The Chrisley family is getting another new series centered on patriarch Todd Chrisley. Love Limo is a dating series at E! Network featuring the Chrisley Knows Best star guiding an unlucky-in-love single during a day of speed dating. NBCUniversal's E! also renewed Growing Up Chrisley for Season 4 and USA Network picked up Chrisley Knows Best for Season 10.

In Love Limo, Todd will help a single through a day of speed dating, hopefully ending with them finding love. According to Todd, the premise comes from the idea that you only need to spend 20 minutes with a person to learn everything you need to know. Todd is an executive producer, alongside Simon knight, and Kelly Lee. Love Limo is produced by Todd Chrisley Productions and All3Media America.

Growing Up Chrisley will be back for another season after averaging 1.3 million total viewers for its previous season. The series follows Todd and Julie Chrisley's children Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley in Nashville. The two are now in their mid-20s and embracing the new chapter in their lives in Music City, where they work on their businesses and find themselves in new relationships. Growing Up Chrisley Season 3 will be released on Peacock on July 4.

USA Network renewed the mothership series, Chrisley Knows Best, for Season 10 before Season 9 debuts on Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The show is currently USA's most-watched original show, averaging 1.8 million total viewers and 677,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. The show follows the outspoken Todd in South Carolina, where he is a real-estate tycoon. His wife Julie, and their children Kyle, Chase, Savannah, and Grayson all appear in the series. Their daughter Kyle Chrisley's daughter Chloe and Todd's mother "Nanny" Faye Chrisley also star. All eight seasons of Chrisley Knows Best are available on Peacock.

The Chrisley TV franchise's expansion comes weeks after Todd shared some sad news on Instagram. His aunt, Francis, died in March. "It's with great sadness that I share the news that we lost my aunt Francis today but with joy to announce that she is with our Heavenly Father, she was one of the most amazing women ever and my mother's best friend, please keep us all in your prayers," Todd wrote on Instagram on March 17.