'Chrisley Knows Best': Todd Chrisley Seemingly Reaches out to Daughter Lindsie After Divorce Reveal, Bar Altercation

Todd Chrisley seemingly reaches out to his daughter Lindsie on Instagram after her divorce announcement on Tuesday. With a cleverly crafted caption, that excludes any mention of his daughter's name, the Chrisley Knows Best star offered some comfort to his eldest daughter during the trying time under a photo showcasing a backyard and open water.

"I’m here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child. There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less. I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries’s [sic] to harm you or your reputation," he wrote, before following up with a few quotes from various books and writers. "I am stronger than depression and anxiety. I am braver than loneliness, and nothing will ever exhaust me," he said echoing Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love. "I promise you I will never leave you nor forsake you," he said, quoting God's promise from the Bible. "I am breathing a new wind into and over your life right now. Look for the favor and blessings I’m sending in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much!" He closed the post saying that the message came from "God and Todd" and was addressed to "you know who you are."

Lindsie announced the split with her husband on nine years Will Campbell on Instagram adding that they "mutually decided" to walk away from the marriage. "While one door closes, another opens," Lindsie wrote to her over 600,000 followers on Tuesday (July 27). "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."

"Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead and a fresh space with the move this week. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family," she continued.