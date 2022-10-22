'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Engaged

The Chrisley family has a wedding coming up! Fans just learned that Chase Chrisley proposed to his girlfriend Emmy Medders earlier this month. He shared the details with reporters from PEOPLE, along with some photos from the big event.

Chase, the 26-year-old eldest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, proposed to Medders on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee. He told PEOPLE: "It was the perfect night. There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together." Medders spoke to reporters as well, saying: "I was so surprised. I had no idea it was happening."

The set up was elaborate and pricey. Chase reportedly rented out the baseball stadium for the evening and had exactly 175,000 rose petals arranged on the field in the shape of heart. After popping the question, he revealed that both the Chrisley and Medders families were hiding in the dugouts, waiting to come out and congratulate the couple. To Medders, this was one of the most meaningful parts of the whole gesture.

"My dad is sick with ALS, so it was very special moment that he could travel to Nashville and be on the field," she explained. Chase said he knew this would be essential. He said: "It was really important for me that her dad was there to see it."

As for the ring itself, it's a 3.5-carat diamond in the shape of an oval. Medders is clearly satisfied with it. One photo shows her holding it out for inspection, and she told reporters: "It's absolutely gorgeous. I can't stop staring at it."

Chase and Medders have not begun wedding planning in earnest, but some details are already beginning to take shape. Chase said: "Emmy and I both talked, and we would both really love to get married in Charleston." Meanwhile, Medders confirmed that her soon-to-be father-in-law has taken some initiative already as well.

"Todd's already blowing up my phone, sending me some dress options that he thinks are pretty," she said. While Todd Chrisley has a reputation for being controlling and overbearing, Chase said that he and his fiance would be happy to welcome his input on their wedding plans.

"My dad has the best taste of anybody that I've ever met," Chase said. "We've never had a decorator in any of our homes or anything like that. He's always done all that. So literally, Emmy was like, 'Todd, you just do whatever you want to do because I know it's going to be better than I could ever imagine.'"

"I'll tell you what – my dad is a wedding planner's nightmare," he joked. Whenever the Chrisley family ends up back on air, it's safe to assume that Chase's wedding plans will be a part of the broadcast.