'Chrisley Knows Best' Family Member Has New Venture Amid Todd and Julie Chrisley Prison Sentence

Todd and Julie Chrisley continue to serve their respective prison sentences. While the two heads of the house are behind bars in the big house, some other members of the reality family have struck out to carry on in their absence. One Chrisley Knows Best star is already getting a shot in front of cameras in a way.

Nana Fay Chrisley, Todd Chrisley's mother, is now the latest member of Cameo. The elder Chrisley announced on Friday, appearing on Savannah Chrisley's Instagram stories. And if you head over to Cameo, you'll see she's not alone and she's not cheap either.

Nanny Fay Chrisley currently charges $110 per message, while her grandchildren stand at $125 for Chase Chrisley, $95 for Savannah Chrisley, and $50 for young Grayson Chrisley. Also present are Julie and Todd Chrisley, separately going for $100 and $150 respectively, and raising some eyebrows about what will change once their sentences begin.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to begin their prison terms in the new year, heading to prison around mid-January. Todd Chrisley was handed a 12-year sentence in connection with charges of fraud and several tax crimes. Julie faces similar charges, also being found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. She will serve seven years behind bars, with both facing 16 months of probation.

On top of the legal consequences, the family has now lost their reality series and its spin-offs. Despite being renewed for a tenth season before the convictions were laid down, Chrisley Knows Best has been canned by USA Network, with episodes filmed before the trial set for release next year. Growing Up Chrisley was also axed in October after moving to the E! Network after three seasons on USA Network, along with a show titled Love Limo which was going to feature Todd Chrisley as a host.

In the wake of the sentencing, Savannah Chrisley was granted custody of her younger brother, Grayson, and her adopted sister/niece Chloe Chrisley. If you'd like to get a Cameo message from any of the Chrisley clan, head over to Cameo.