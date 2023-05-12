Todd Chrisley Offers Advice to Son Chase From Prison

Todd Chrisley is giving son Chase Chrisley advice from behind bars. The 26-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum revealed in the latest episode of his Cut to the Chase podcast that his father shared some insight with him as he and his family develop their next reality TV show while Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, serve a combined 19-year prison sentence following their convictions in a federal tax fraud case.

"I mean, the new show is me, Savannah, and the rest of the people in my family and a few of our close friends," Chase said of the new show. "I talked to [my parents] about it. I mean, I love my dad; one of the smartest human beings that I've ever met. So, when I do get to see him and talk to him, yeah, I tell him about everything, get his input, and he loves to see us win." Chase revealed his father's response to the news was simply, "Run it through the roof."

Chase, who starred in 10 seasons of Chrisley Knows Best before it was canceled at USA Network in November, also gave a little more detail into what the new show would be like if the production company can sell it to an interested platform or network. "Chrisley Knows Best was pretty much a sitcom," Chase explained. "It was very scripted and organized, where we're supposed to be, what we're supposed to be doing. It was a family-friendly show." The next show will have a whole other feel to it. "Our new show that we've got coming out is definitely going to be different," he continued. "It's going to be real, raw – the good, the bad and the ugly. So, we'll see how it goes."

Asked for the show's name by one of his co-hosts, Chase joked, "Trying to get the money lined up first, brother." He then explained of shopping around the new show, "Well, you have to get a production deal done first and then [we] want to shoot another sizzle – because it's a brand new show – and then they'll take it out and sell it."

Chase's 25-year-old sister, Savannah Chrisley, also teased the new show in her Unlocked podcast earlier this week, revealing that he family started filming last Friday. "You're gonna see how my grandparents are dealing with things, how Chase and I are dealing with things. Him and the wedding process, how I do not necessarily agree with it," she said. "You're going to see literally every single aspect, and there is no holding back, including Chloe asking me what tampons are. She informed me that she must be prepared for when that day comes."