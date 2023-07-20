Savannah Chrisley Slams Rumored Documentary on Parents Todd and Julie's Prison Stays

Savannah Chrisley has openly slammed a rumored documentary on her parents Todd and Julie's prison stays, saying that she and her siblings are not participating in such a project. E! News reports that Savannah took to her Instagram Stories to things clear, writing, "I was notified of some crazy stories that have been out there about this family documentary. First off, I want to set the record straight—there is no family documentary that's happening."

"Me, Chase, the kids, and Nannie are filming a new reality show and we've partnered with an amazing production company to do this and it's going to be the first reality show that we've done," Savannah went on to share. "But when it comes to a documentary, not happening." She later added, "Chase and I were very much against a documentary happening because the truth just wasn't behind it. Any documentary that does happen is all based off lies, because, at the end of the day, if mom and dad aren't involved, how do you get the full truth? They should be able to share their side of any story that's being told. And me as their power of attorney, I obviously know the truth."

Notably, Savannah's sister Lindsie also recently stated that she had refused to participate in a documentary about Todd ad Julie's convictions and subsequent prison sentences. "I just decided that I'm not going to participate in something that one, I don't even know what the heck's going on," she said during an episode of her podcast, Southern Tea with Lindsie Chrisley. "Also, not fair to people. They would be documenting about people who can't potentially defend themselves in the event that they would need to defend themselves."

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie, 49, and her husband Todd, 53, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were denied.

In November, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. Notably, in addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.