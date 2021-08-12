Chase Chrisley Gives Surprising Relationship Update After Saying He's Ready to Propose

✖

Chase Chrisley won't be walking down the aisle anytime soon. Despite discussing marriage to girlfriend Emmy Medders in the new Growing Up Chrisley trailer, the Chrisley Knows Best star told E! News Thursday he was actually living the single life. "I will say that I have definitely pumped the brakes on the proposal, that's for sure," Chrisley admitted. "That's nowhere in sight."

Even having purchased an engagement ring for Medders this season, Chrisley shared that he no longer had the sparkler. "Emmy and I are actually not even dating anymore," he explained, as sister Savannah Chrisley chimed in that "relationships come and go" in 2021, in part due to the pandemic. As for where he and Medders stand today, he answered, "Emmy's a great girl, she's a great person. I care about her a lot. It was just time for us to go our separate ways."

"You never know what's going to happen in the future, but for now, that's where we're at," he added. For now, Chase said he and Savannah plan on focusing on real estate for now. "Savannah and I both, we've been raised around real estate," the reality personality explained. "I think it's just kind of been something that's been second nature to both of us. Savannah actually jumped in on that with me, and we're working on real estate together. ...It's definitely [something] I see myself doing for a very long time."

When it comes to Savannah's romantic life, the former pageant queen told the outlet that she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles are giving things a second chance after splitting last year. "Nic is still in my life," she shared. "We're still trying to figure things out." When it comes to sharing details of their relationship, Savannah said she and the pro hockey player have decided to "keep things a little more private" this time around, as she's come to a play in life where she wants less of other people's opinions on social media and more privacy. "We're kind of just taking it day by day," she added. Growing Up Chrisley returns for a new season Thursday, Aug. 12 at 9:30 p.m. on USA Network. Catch up with your favorite episodes on Peacock.