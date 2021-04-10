Joanna Gaines Kicks off 'Magnolia Table' Season 2

✖

Chip and Joanna Gaines have become the go-to experts on renovation and homemaking, and the second season of one of their many shows, Magnolia Table, premiered on Friday (with new episodes weekly) on Magnolia Network. Discovery+ subscribers can access Magnolia Network's slate of programming, and in her latest preview video, Joanna shows her followers why they should tune in: French Toast Crunch.

The cooking show has already been renewed through season four, and Joanna's signature charm -- complete with the occasional mistake -- is on full display in the series. The decision to include some imperfection is all apart of the plan. "I had started feeling like, ‘Oh this is not real, this is more produced,’” Gaines said of the usual cooking shows in a "making of" episode of Magnolia Table. “I think that’s normal. That’s not anyone’s fault, that’s just how you shoot TV […] But the process was harder for me because it felt produced. I think I realized in that moment, ‘Hey, if I’m going to do this, it’s going to be me really cooking something, start to finish. Don’t stop me. If I mess up, we show it."

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Gaines explained that they hoped that the shows on Magnolia Network inspire two things: vulnerability and risk. "With every show that’s on the network, our hope is that when others finish watching it, that they say, what's untapped in my life? What fear is keeping me from that?" Joanna explained. "Whether it’s small or big, it’s that 'hey, they inspired me to move forward with this.' That's our hope, that when people watch these stories, that they can somewhat relate to the talent’s vulnerability."

"From the beginning, our aim for Magnolia Network has been to tell good stories," Chip and Joanna previously said in a statement. "Stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic. Our plan has evolved along the way, but our original vision for this network has remained the same. And it is our ongoing desire to create a space, whether in a streaming environment, or on linear television, where people who watch a show on our network leave feeling like it was time well spent. To that end, prior to next year’s linear launch, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Discovery+ as we launch Magnolia, a fully immersive digital brand experience."