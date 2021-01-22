Chip Gaines Jokes 'Filming Hurts' Alongside Photo of Him Getting Nauseous

✖

No one said getting in the kitchen with Joanna Gaines was easy, least of all her husband Chip! The Fixer Upper star shared a behind-the-scenes look on social media at a particularly unpleasant moment filming what looks to be Joanna's new cooking show, Magnolia Table, now streaming on Discovery+. Holding a bowl of raw eggs in his hand, Chip looks about ready to hurl as he seems to be choking down a few of the slimy ingredients.

"Everybody knows NOT to eat raw eggs, but no one ever said not to drink them," he joked Thursday in the caption, adding a nauseated emoji. The HGTV star added in the hashtags "filming hurts," and hinted that he was "Jo's special guest" in an episode of her cooking show. Maybe it was the eggs that gave Chip an extra dose of appreciation, but later that same day, he paid tribute to his wife on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the multihyphenate and one of their children, "This woman does a lot of things well! But I will say the way she loves our kids is absolutely her crowning achievement."

Joanna premiered her new show on Discovery+ ahead of the launch of the Gaines' forthcoming Magnolia Network, which will also be home to new shows like Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, a reboot of the couple's HGTV series, Fixer Upper. "I think if your kitchen is not messy, you’re not having fun," she said in the show's official trailer, making it clear that she's a talented cook, but not a professional chef. "If you’re looking to learn how to cut things, this is not the show for you." In December, after announcing the Magnolia Network would be the family's next project, Joanna said her cooking show in particular felt like a "dream come true."

Chip and Joanna first broke the news of Magnolia Table during a Nov. 8 taping of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "You’re talking to the executives of the Magnolia Network, and when Jimmy Fallon says Jo should do a cooking show, I vote that Jo does a cooking show," Chip joked, revealing his wife was already mid-production of one.

"It’s a lot of work, but we’re knee-deep in it right now, and I think what we love is just the idea of just finding amazing stories, people who are passionate about what they do, whether it’s cooking, design, business," Joanna added of the Magnolia Network. "We’re excited. This is a lot of fun and a lot of work."