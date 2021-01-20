Chip Gaines Says He's 'Too Old for This' While Filming Family 'Fixer Upper' Scene

✖

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines is giving fans a behind the scenes view of the hard tricks he's asked to perform for the show with a new Instagram post. With a photo showing the star hunched over while one of his five children sat on the host's back, Gaines joked that he's getting too old for scenes like this. He followed the caption with "#filmingHurts, #fixerupper" hashtags.

Fans jumped in the comment section cheering on the family –– specifically the Gaines patriarch –– calling him "dad goals" for taking the weight. "Team work makes the Dream work!!! Go Chip!" one comment read. Other fans cut to the chase, asking the family would have new episodes. "Ugh faster please! Need more shows," someone said.

The family has been seen spending a lot of quality time recently. Wife and Fixer Upper co-host Joanna Gaines shared other candid shots of snowball fights and the couple's youngest son Crew fishing a sock from the floor with one of the family's rods. Crew was born in July 2018. The couple's four other children are Drake, 16, Emmie, 10, Duke, 12, and Ella, 14.

Though the original Fixer Upper ended in 2018, the duo remains busy working on the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home spinoff, scheduled to premiere on the couple's Magnolia Network on Jan. 29. Named after the power couple's business in Waco, Texas, the network replaces the DIY Network. Magnolia network content will also be available on the Discovery+ streaming service.

"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren't done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," the couple said in their announcement introducing Welcome Home. "These past few years, we've continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we're passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We've missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we're excited to do that again very soon!"