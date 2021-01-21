Joanna Gaines Stirs up Warm Response From Social Media With Snowy 'Farm Family Portrait'

By Anna Rumer

Multitalented lifestyle expert and Magnolia Network co-founder, Joanna Gaines is giving Fixer Upper fans a completely different view of the Waco, Texas farm she calls home with her husband Chip and their five children. After a rare snowfall down south last week, the 42-year-old founder shared a "farm family portrait" featuring plenty of fluffy white stuff and some seriously bundled kiddos.

As the farm animals huddled together while grazing in the unfamiliar icy precipitation, Gaines' family could be seen frolicking in the background, enjoying the winter wonderland that is their homestead at the moment. Keep scrolling to see fans' heartwarming reactions to the glistening farm portrait.

Fans of the Gaines family looking for their fix of the Fixer Upper duo can get busy in the kitchen with Joanna in her new Discovery+ show, Magnolia Table, currently available on the new streaming network. On the series, "viewers will spend time in the kitchen with Joanna as she shares with us her favorite recipes, where they come from, and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again."

Discovery+ will also feature previews of the upcoming offerings from Chip and Joanna's Magnolia Network, including Road to Launch, featuring "intimate conversations between the Gaineses and the documentary Courage to Run, which chronicles Chip's training for and completion of his first marathon.

