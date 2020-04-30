Zooey Deschanel Sent ‘Weird Stalkery’ Tweets to the ‘Property Brothers’ Before Dating Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are opening up about the early days of their relationship after meeting on Carpool Karaoke in August. The actress and Property Brother star admitted sparks flew immediately while they were filming the James Corden show alongside their respective siblings, Bones actress Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

"I thought I was playing it cool. I didn't think anything of it. The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out," Jonathan said on his brother's podcast, At Home with Linda & Drew Scott. While Deschanel chimed in her beau was "very gentlemanly" at the time.

That flirtation turned into more, although the 500 Days of Summer actress admitted she was kind of confused about the way their first date played out. "He said, 'Are you bringing people?' and I was like, 'No, just me.' And then I was like, 'Should I bring people? Should I call my sister?'" she recalled.

Deschanel made sure to point out she was also flirting with Jonathan from the start, as she was a fan of her boyfriend's show before they even met. "I liked the show before I met you guys," she said, adding, "I wasn’t creeping on you or anything." Drew joked, however that Deschanel was such a fan that she used to send "weird stalkery Twitter posts" to him.

Jonathan hasn't been able to keep his love to himself since beginning to date Deschanel, saying in a January episode of Tamron Hall's talk show, "This is somebody who I absolutely love and adore inside. And it's the first time... I've never been in a - cause I’m a romantic guy, I love doing romantic, creative things - it's the very first time I've ever been in a relationship where somebody returns that to me."

"It was exciting for me to realize that all of a sudden I'm on this new path with somebody who... I know she's an amazing mother, she has two beautiful kids," Jonathan said at the time referring to Deschanel's children. "And so I think, for me, all of a sudden I’m like, ‘Wow, I don’t have to go this road alone."

Deschanel clearly feels the same way, sharing a photo of the couple kissing Tuesday alongside a sweet birthday wish. "This amazing person makes me truly happy every single day and fills my life with love and joy. Happy birthday @mrsilverscott! You are one of a kind wonderful," she wrote. "So happy I get to make your birthday cake."