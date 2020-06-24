Zooey Deschanel Is Officially Divorced From Jacob Pechenik

✖

Zooey Deschanel and her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik are officially divorced. According to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, their divorce judgement was filed on June 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court. They now both own the legal title of single person.

The two said "I do" five years ago and share two children together: Elsie, 5, and Charlie, 3. Both have joint custody of their daughter and son. When it comes to their finances, documents state, "All retirement, pension or deferred compensation assets in either party's name shall be and are confirmed to each as their sole and separate property, and the other party shall have no right, title or interest to them, and each shall indemnify and hold the other harmless with respect thereto."

The two announced their split in late October 2019, saying in a joint statement, "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time." The two began dating in 2014 following her split from Jamie Linden. The following year in 2015 they became engaged just one week after they announced they were expecting their first child together. They secretly tied the knot in August.

It didn't take long before the New Girl actress found new love. When she met Scott on the set of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, the two had an instant connection. Although they were both very shy about letting the public in on their romance, fans and onlookers couldn't help by notice they started spending a lot of time together in Los Angeles following their initial introduction. Interviews that followed shortly after, Scott was very private when discussing his personal life but did admit that he was seeing someone, although wouldn't give out a name.

Once they went public, it didn't take much time before the public fell in love with the sweet pair. They started attending events together and celebrating holidays with one another and Scott's brother, Drew Scott along with his wife Linda Phan. In recent months, the two have been quarantining together and say they couldn't be a better fit.

"Let me tell you, I've been quarantined with the perfect person," the HGTV star told the publication. "Not only is Zooey an amazing cook, but she's a musician, so our house is constantly filled with music." He added, "I'm blown away, it's really been wonderful. [...] I think we're just taking it one day at a time here and it's a crazy thing nobody would have predicted. But I'm glad that I'm with somebody that I love, and somebody who's so talented."