Brad Pitt Tears up After Helping Renovate Makeup Artist’s Home on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Property Brothers stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott brought star power to HGTV Monday night with the first episode of their new series, Celebrity IOU. Brad Pitt was the first A-Lister to enlist the Scott twins to help him give back to one of the unsung heroes in their lives. Pitt teared up in the episode as he and the Scotts helped out his longtime friend and makeup artist, Jean Black.

In the episode, Pitt joined the Scotts for every step of the way as they renovated Black’s guesthouse when she was out of town. Pitt put the handyman skills he learned while making Once Upon A Time In Hollywood to work, tearing down walls and using a hammer himself. Pitt even got a little misty-eyed while showing Black the final product.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jonathan was “blown away” by how wonderful Pitt was in person, reports PEOPLE. They called him “down to earth” because he took the time to learn the names of everyone who was working on the project. “He wanted everybody to feel like he was spending some time getting to know them,” Jonathan said. “And at the very end he remembered every single person’s name on the production crew and on the construction crew. He remembered everybody and wanted to make sure that they knew how grateful he was for what was happening. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word.”

as a fan of brad pitt and even bigger fan of hgtv, this was specifically made for me pic.twitter.com/kxF9Xn3kJc — zoë (@filmsbyzoe) April 13, 2020

“I love that we’re giving people a chance to see these big, big celebrities in a way that they’ve never been seen before,” Drew explained. “It’s seeing the emotional side of them, being with people who they’ve connected with in their life. A lot of the time, you only get to see them as artists singing or acting in a show, but you never get to see them in real life and how they are and how they interact.”

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Jonathan said Pitt remembered everyone’s names, even after they finished filming. “At the very end… he remembered every single person’s name on the crew, the construction crew, the production crew. He was a true gentleman through and through.”

The first few episodes of Celebrity IOU, which airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV, will also feature singer Michael Buble and actors Jeremy Renner, Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy and Rebel Wilson. The Scotts hope viewers find the series the perfect escape during the coronavirus pandemic. “For us, it’s really important to bring some measure of positivity into people’s lives,” Drew told PEOPLE. “HGTV has been touted as a safe haven and I think we all need a bit of that in our lives right now.”

In February, Pitt won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for playing Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He is next slated to star in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 25, 2021. The movie co-stars Emma Stone and is another project centered on the making of movies for Pitt.