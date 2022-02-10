‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Teddi Mellencamp Shares Messy Detail About Shanna Moakler’s Boyfriend

Teddi Mellencamp is spilling some messy details about her DMs with former Celebrity Big Brother roommate Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her alleged online exchange with Matthew Rondeau on Wednesday’s episode of her and Tamra Judge’s Two T’s in a Pod podcast, claiming he had some less-than-kind things to say about Moakler just recently.

“Shanna’s boyfriend, who I didn’t tag in any posts, slid into my DMs as well,” Mellencamp shared, explaining how surprised she was to hear from the model, who has been dating Moakler on and off since 2020. “Let’s just say, ‘Shanna, when you get out of the house if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me girl,’” the former Bravo star noted to her former housemate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Judge asked if Rondeau was trying to get flirty while his girlfriend is away, Mellencamp clarified “he was not hitting on [her],” but did say some shady things after the All In by Teddi founder made a joke on her Instagram Story about Moakler holding onto her hat after Mellencamp was voted out. “I said, ‘Oh, Shanna, had I known you were going to vote me out, I wouldn’t have left you my hat.’ Obviously joking. It’s a beanie cap, I don’t care. It’s my bad attempt at humor,” she explained. “But he wrote, ‘You’ll never see that hat again,’ and then something negative about her.”

While Mellencamp “thought he was joking” at first, explaining in response that she had no hard feelings towards Moakler, “He continued on and on and on.” The daughter of John Mellencamp said she was shocked by what Rondeau said, especially having seen him “out buying rings” for Moakler later. “Now I have a little bit additional concerns for Shanna,” Mellencamp added.

Before dating Rondeau, Moakler was previously married to Travis Barker for four years before the two split in 2008. The Blink-182 drummer, who is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, shares two kids with Moakler – Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. The former Miss USA also shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, with ex Oscar De La Hoya.