Shanna Moakler Appears to Rekindle Old Relationship Following Travis Barker’s Engagement to Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler has rekindled her relationship with Matthew Rondeau following ex-husband Travis Barker’s engagement to Kourtney Kardashian. After calling it quits earlier this year, the former reality personality and model appeared to be back together in a series of shots she shared to her Instagram Story Wednesday and Thursday — one which features the two getting cozy in a photo booth.

Moakler puckers up in one shot to give Rondeau a kiss on the cheek, and the former Miss USA captioned the post with a smiley face and kiss emojis. Thursday, Moakler shared another photo with Rondeau that showed them relaxing on a boat together while enjoying a drink. The two confirmed their split in July, with the model telling Entertainment Tonight at the time, “I broke up with Shanna months ago.”

“It is disappointing things couldn’t work out between us two, but sometimes love isn’t enough… making that decision to have us move on and go our separate ways was not easy, but I know it was the right decision,” he said at the time. “And overall, beneficial for the both of us.”

Thursday, Rondeau confirmed he and Moakler were giving things another try to Page Six. “I admit…at the time.. things were very difficult especially in our personal lives, which made things hard to focus on one another,” Rondeau wrote in a Notes app message to the outlet. “However, Shanna and I have truly found what we needed more of and what was missing just to focus on the fun in life with one another and not letting anyone or anything take that away from us.”

Moakler and Rondeau’s reconciliation comes just weeks after her ex-husband Barker popped the question to Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer surprised the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a romantic beach proposal featuring a massive heart made of red roses and candles outside the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in California.

Over the weekend, Barker covered up a tattoo on his arm featuring Moakler’s name with a large scorpion tattoo, adding an inked outline of Kardashian’s lips to his collection of body art. Moakler appeared to react to the news with a still from the 1993 thriller Point of No Return on her Instagram Story. “I never did mind about the little things,” she quoted from the movie, adding a lip emoji in what fans think is a telling reference to her ex’s new flame.