Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Weight Gain During ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Stint

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp is speaking out about her stint on Celebrity Big Brother. Mellencamp, who was the first evicted during the season, took to Instagram to share that she experienced weight gain while in the house. The reality star told her fans that she gained 10 lbs. during her time on the show.

Mellencamp posted a photo of herself in a bikini and explained that she recently weighed herself for the first time since joining Celebrity Big Brother. She wrote that didn’t do so “as punishment.” Instead, she wanted to see what weight she was at after eating “nonstop candy and cakes” while on the celebrity edition of Big Brother. The RHOBH alum found out that she gained 10 lbs. during her time in the house. Mellencamp went on to explain why this was such a significant moment for her.

“It’s not about a number on the scale but how I feel when I am eating clean and taking care of my body and mind – my anxiety decreases,” she explained. Mellencamp went on to say that she wanted to post this to “hold [herself] accountable to making [her] overall health a priority again.” “Even those of us who are ‘fitness influencers’ go through different stages in our journeys.” She ended her post by urging her fans to check out her fitness and lifestyle business, All In, if they want to make healthy changes, as well.

Mellencamp became the first evicted houseguest from the third season of Celebrity Big Brother on Friday. She was targeted for eviction by UFC fighter Miesha Tate, the Head of Household. Tate originally put Carson Kressley and Mirai Nagasu on the block. But, after Kressley won the Power of Veto, she was forced to name a replacement nominee, which ended up being Mellencamp. While the Bravo personality narrowly avoided eviction thanks to the “Mon Won” twist, she was still sent home by a 5 to 3 vote.

After leaving the house, Mellencamp spoke with Us Weekly about her time in the reality competition. It turns out that she wasn’t too surprised that she was targeted by the other houseguests, as she said, “I think they knew that physically and mentally, I had a better social game, and ultimately, you know, in the athletics department. I showed my cards right at the beginning. I couldn’t help myself.”