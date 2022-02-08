‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Second Houseguest Evicted in Heartbreaking Episode

Another celebrity has been shown the door on Celebrity Big Brother. On Monday night, the show featured a whirlwind of emotions as the celebrity houseguests took part in a Power of Veto competition, Power of Veto ceremony, and eviction all within the hour. By the end of the night, one of the two nominees, who was placed on the block by Head of Household Chris Kirkpatrick, was sent home.

The Power of Veto posed an opportunity for one of Kirkpatrick’s two nominees, Chris Kattan or Mirai Nagasu, to save themselves. But, Shanna Moakler ended up with the win. She chose not to alter Kirkpatrick’s nominations. The most emotional moment of the episode came when it was time for the nominees to give their pleas to stay. Only, Kattan asked the houseguests to vote him out so that he could “move on” and Nagasu could spend more time in the house. Alas, the houseguests didn’t take him up on his offer and evicted Nagasu unanimously.

Celebrity Big Brother only recently kicked off, but the game has already been placed into high gear. The third season of Big Brother‘s celebrity edition kicked off on Wednesday. Since then, the first celebrity houseguest, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, was voted out. However, she was nearly saved from the block by the “Mon Won” twist.

Earlier in the week, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey received safety in the form of “Mon Won,” a.k.a. an actual handbag that was passed around amongst the other houseguests. During the season’s first eviction, which took place on Friday, host Julie Chen Moonves shared that another houseguest would receive the “Mon Won” handbag. Although, this time around, it would mean that they would be placed on the block. Chen Moonves instructed Bailey to turn the “Mon Won” icon upside down, which revealed that it meant “Now Nom” the whole time.

Todd Bridges was the unfortunate, second recipient of the handbag. He then had to decide who he would be replacing on the block. The actor decided to take Nagasu off of the block. In the end, he still managed to secure the votes to stay, sending Mellencamp home in a 5 to 3 vote. The houseguests once again battled for the Head of Household power on Sunday. While former basketball player Lamar Odom gave it a great shot, Kirkpatrick ended up taking the second HoH of the season. His alliance urged him to target Carson Kressley. But, the *NSYNC member marched to the beat of his own drum by nominating Nagasu and Chris Kattan. Ultimately, he ended up succeeding in getting his target, Nagasu, out, as she was evicted by a unanimous vote.