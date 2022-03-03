‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Biggest Quotes From Our Season 3 Cast Interviews

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 has officially come to an end. The third season of the reality competition ended with professional fighter Miesha Tate being named the winner. Following the finale, PopCulture.com got to catch up with several of the celebrity houseguests, all of whom had plenty to say about the wildness that was Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother.

During the finale, the jurors not only decided to vote for Tate, but they also let the finalists, Tate and Todrick Hall, know exactly what they thought of them. Julie Chen Moonves later read the votes and revealed that the professional fighter won by a vote of 7 to 1. The sole vote that Hall received was from Cynthia Bailey, who was the final houseguest eliminated from the game and was not able to watch the season back as the other jurors did. The finale also saw Carson Kressley being named as the winner of the America’s Favorite Houseguest vote.

PopCulture.com had the pleasure of speaking with Tate, Bailey, Kressley, and Todd Bridges after the Season 3 finale. Read on to check out some of the biggest revelations from those interviews.

Miesha’s Apology

Tate had a lot to say about her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house. In particular, she had some things that she wanted to say to Shanna Moakler. The athlete said that she didn’t necessarily handle the situation surrounding Moakler’s eviction in the best way and that she would like to apologize to her after the season. She said, in part, “I’m a mother. I want my daughter to grow up to respect people of all different walks of life. I’m always telling her, even at 3 years old, ‘Don’t judge anybody.’ And I made a mistake, and I would like to say that I’m sincerely sorry to Shanna, particularly, for that.”

Cynthia’s Regrets

Bailey described that she had two regrets after leaving the house. Her first was her argument with Todd Bridges. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s other regret concerned Moakler, as she said that she wished that she looked into the situation further.

“I think maybe I was a little too quick to be like, ‘Oh my God, this is it. She’s betraying us,’” Bailey recalled. The reality star said that she wanted to have a conversation with everyone in the house to get to the bottom of the situation. But, when that didn’t happen, it made her question Moakler’s motives even further. “Because if I was telling the truth, I’d be like, ‘Get everybody in the room, get everybody in the room. I know what I said. I know what alliance that I’m in. I know who my loyalty is to, and I’ll say it to anyone’s face,’ because that’s how I played the game. Everything for me was all about my word and my loyalty to my alliance.”

Carson’s Friendship With Todrick

Kressley and Hall had a friendship before entering the house, but did any of the comments or actions that the singer made affect that relationship? The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge explained that he has no bad blood for anyone on the cast, including Hall. Although, he does hope that the performer will acknowledge how upset he made several of the jury members.

“He has my number, he’s more than welcome to call me at any point,” Kressley said. “I hope he would watch the show and see how he came off and maybe understand that it was upsetting to other people. I am not upset … My only wish for him is that he would see the show and see maybe some of the things that upset people and try to make it right. That’s all, and you just move on, but it’s not worth losing a friendship over. So, should he decide to reach out, I’m always here.”

Todd’s Thoughts On Miesha and Todrick

Bridges did not mince words about Tate or Hall. In fact, he said that some of the comments that the two shared in the house were “unnecessary” and “cruel.” He especially took aim at Hall over the singer’s decision to not speak out about the game after the finale. The actor said, “But obviously, Todrick is not happy with what went on, because he is hiding somewhere right now. … That’s how people are when they know that they’re wrong, and he doesn’t know what to say, so definitely he’s showing his guilt.”

Miesha’s Response To That Tense Jury

https://youtu.be/3Xbdok8a7d0

While sharing subtle messages about their votes, there was an undeniable amount of tension coming from the jury. The professional fighter was “very surprised” by the jury’s comments and said that the whole situation really took her back. Tate said, “Being inside the house for the 28 days, I just didn’t get to see in any other perspective. So, I need to do that, and I definitely want to go back and watch the show and inform myself of all the things. So, I guess, in that moment, my reaction was a genuine surprise.”

Cynthia Explains Her Todrick Vote

Bailey was the only member of the jury to vote for Hall. While speaking with PopCulture.com, she reflected on the decision to vote for him and noted that the bond that they formed in the house really played a part in it. She said, “I felt like I always looked at Todrick and Miesha as one person. They were like a dynamic dual together. Now that I understand the game of Big Brother, Todrick played a hell of a game. All the other things that people are upset with him about, again, I haven’t watched the show yet. But, from what I knew, I was like, ‘Hey, they’re like the dynamic duo, they’re playing the game.’ And I think they both won because of each other.”