‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Alum Todrick Hall Hit With Lawsuit Amid Show Fallout

Todrick Hall has been in the news a lot lately for his participation in the third season of Celebrity Big Brother and for all of the wrong reasons. The beloved performer was accused of bullying some of his housemates and playing the game dirty in order to advance to the final three, which is did. Hall came in second place, earning a reported $50k for being runner up. Now, it appears he’ll have to give it up. The choreographer is being sued for $60k in unpaid rent for a home he previously claimed he owned. TMZ reports that Avi Lavian who claims Hall owed $60k in backed rent for a rental home in Sherman Oaks. the rent is said to be $30k a monthly, and he’s behind two months,

Strangely, the 36-year-old singer raved about buying the home and gave fans a tour of the digs. “I have been wanting to buy a home for a very very long time, and this is a dream come true,” he said. In the video, Hall showed off the outdoor pool, a movie theater, a walk-in closet and a bedframe decked in Louis Vuitton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/–oMuijqP1M

The Sherman Oaks palace is five-bedrooms and eight bathrooms. In addition to the backed rent, Hall faces eviction if he doesn’t pay up. The homeowners are also suing for forfeiture of the agreement, damages at the rate of $1,000 dollars per day and “all other relief the court deems just and reasonable.”

Hall first gained attention when he appeared on Season 9 of American Idol. Since then, he’s appeared on shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race as a choreographer and judge, and has lent his talents to the likes of Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

Since appearing on Celebrity Big Brother and receiving backlash from fans and former housemates, Hall has been relatively quiet. In the immediate aftermath, he also canceled all interviews related to his time on the show, but insisted it wasn’t due to fear of the media.

“I haven’t avoided press because I’m afraid to comment on my experience on Big Brother, but more to protect myself and my mental health to make sure I could actually get my show on stage and fulfill my obligations to my fans and my PAID employees,” he said in an Instagram post. “I have no desire to prove myself to people who were never rooting for me to begin with, but I do want to say to my fans that I will be commenting on my experience once the show is open because I feel you deserve it,” he continued. “Thanks to everyone who watched and supported me in the bb house. It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done, but I’m glad I did it.”