'RHUGT': Season 3 Cast Confirmed and Filming in Thailand

As the second installment of Bravo's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is airing on Peacock, the third installment of the All-Stars mashup is set to begin filming on July 18. Popular cast members from Potomac, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, New York, and Miami are set to appear in the forthcoming season, and the cast is taking their antics to Thailand. Atlanta alum Porsha Williams was just announced as a replacement just a week before the cast leaves for the trip. She'll replace Tinsley Mortimer, formerly of NYC, in the cast, who sources tell PEOPLE Magazine chose to exit production for "personal reasons."

Williams appeared on Atlanta from Season 5-13, and had one spinoff special, Porsha's Having a Baby - and a spinoff series Porsha's Family Matters. Williams is joining her former Bravo's Chat Room co-host Gizelle Bryant (Potomac), Candiace Dillard-Bassett (Potomac), Heather Gay and Whitney Rose (Potomac); Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton (Miami); and Leah McSweeney I'm (NYC). The cast has already filmed scenes packing their suitcases.

The show's first season premiered in November 2021 and featured New Jersey sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga; Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards; Atlanta's Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey; and New York's Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The second installment was filmed at NYC alum Dorinda Medley's iconic Great Barrington abode Blue Stone Manor and debuted on June 23. She was joined by New York alum Jill Zarin, Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville, Atlanta's Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks, and Orange County's Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. Both seasons are available on the streaming platform for viewing.

It'll be interesting to see how Williams interacts with the new cast. She's made some remarks about Dillard-Bassett's physical altercation with her former RHOP co-star Monique Samuels that Dillard-Bassett found to be encouraging physical violence. Williams disagreed with Dillard-Bassett's decision to press charges against Samuels, noting Dillard-Bassett's history as an antagonizer on the show.