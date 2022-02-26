‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Cynthia Bailey Shares Her Two Big Regrets (Exclusive)

Cynthia Bailey’s time in the Celebrity Big Brother house was quite the whirlwind. She may not have left the show with the $250,000 prize, but, as she told host Julie Chen Moonves, she still left as a “winner.” Even though she walked out with her head held high, Bailey was able to look back on her game with discernment and acknowledged that there were a few moments she looks back on with regret. During an interview with PopCulture.com, Bailey named the two specific things that she now regrets following her time on the reality show.

Bailey explained that her first regret ties back to an explosive argument that she was involved in. She said, “I regret that Todd [Bridges] and I got into it. That was a whole moment.” When looking back on the incident now, Bailey said that this kind of situation can feel like “your whole world” while in the house. But, now, she wishes that she didn’t allow it to “escalate the way that it did.” However, Bailey added that she and Bridges were able to apologize and move on from the situation, leading them to even team up later on in the season.

As for her other regret, Bailey said that she wishes that she looked into the situation with Shanna Moakler further. Midway through the season, Bailey’s close ally Carson Kressley won a much-needed competition for their side of the house, securing the Head of Household position. Shortly thereafter, Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate worked to convince both Bailey and Kressley that Moakler wasn’t truly on their side and that she was trying to target the Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum the whole time. Eventually, it led to Moakler’s eviction. Looking back on it after the end of the season, Bailey said that she should have investigated the matter further before turning against her former ally.

“I think maybe I was a little too quick to be like, ‘Oh my God, this is it. She’s betraying us,’” Bailey said. She continued to say that, in hindsight, she would have gathered everyone together to get to the bottom of the situation. When that didn’t happen, it made her question Moakler’s motives even further. “Because if I was telling the truth, I’d be like, ‘Get everybody in the room, get everybody in the room. I know what I said. I know what alliance that I’m in. I know who my loyalty is to, and I’ll say it to anyone’s face,’ because that’s how I played the game. Everything for me was all about my word and my loyalty to my alliance.”

Considering that she regrets this aspect of her game, Bailey acknowledged that she needs to have a conversation with Moakler once she is able to view exactly what went down in the house. Right after she left the house, Kressley told her that she needs to watch the footage to see what truly happened and added, “And I was just, again, still processing, blown away. I haven’t seen it for myself yet, but I definitely feel like I owe Shanna an apology for kicking her out the house.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum added that she was simply trying to do what was best for her closest ally at the time, saying, “I was so protective of Carson at that moment, I was doing what I thought was protecting our alliance.”