'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 4: What to Know

The third season of Celebrity Big Brother aired earlier this year. Will there be a fourth season of the celebrity spinoff? The network has already produced three successful seasons of Celebrity Big Brother, which first premiered in 2019.

After a dramatic season, Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 ended on Feb. 23. In the end, it came down to either Miesha Tate or Todrick Hall, a duo who dominated the game on a physical and strategic level. Even though Tate and Hall didn't win over many friends in the jury, the evicted celebrity houseguests decided to name Tate as the winner, awarding her the $250,000 prize. Carson Kressley was subsequently named America's Favorite Houseguest.

What can fans expect from Season 4 of Celebrity Big Brother? Read on to find out everything that we know about the future of the CBS competition.