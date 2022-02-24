‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Winner Crowned

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother came to an end on Wednesday night. Of course, only one of the celebrity houseguests could be crowned the winner. So, was Miesha Tate, Cynthia Bailey or Todrick Hall crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3?

In the end, Tate won the final Head of Household competition. She received the sole power to decide who would be sitting next to her in the final two. The athlete ended up choosing Hall. The evicted celebrity houseguests then gathered on the stage and shared their, very unfiltered, thoughts about everything that went down during the course of the season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The houseguests’ votes were later revealed by host Julie Chen Moonves. Ultimately, Tate walked away with the win and the $250,000 prize. The vote count was 7-1, with Hall’s sole vote coming from Bailey (the only jury member who hasn’t had access to live feeds). However, that wasn’t the only prize that Celebrity Big Brother gave out. At the end of the episode, Chen Moonves shared the winner of the America’s Favorite Houseguest vote: Carson Kressley.

If you’ve been following along with the celebrity houseguest’s post-eviction interviews, the winner outcome wasn’t entirely surprising. Nearly every evicted houseguest including Todd Bridges, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lamar Odom, Teddi Mellencamp and Kressley have shared their disappointment in how Hall played the game. Bridges, who was evicted by Hall during Monday’s double eviction episode, had some serious things to say about the performer during an interview with Us Weekly. Bridges explained that he was “shocked” to see everything that Hall had done during the course of the competition.

While the former child star didn’t appreciate how Hall played, he did give him props for being able to convince everyone of “bulls—.” He added, “He was amazing at that. I never met a better bulls— artist than him.” Bridges also said that there was “no way” that he would vote for Hall in the end, despite the fact that he hold Chen Moonves in his post-eviction interview that he would have his vote.

“Now that I’ve seen the light, no way would he get my vote. There’s no way,” Bridges stated. “Like I said, I’m shocked at all the horrible things he was saying. … No one likes the way he played the game. It’s OK to play to win, but not to play evil to win. That’s just not a good way to play.”