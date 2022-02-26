‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Miesha Tate Shares Conversation She and Todrick Hall Had After Jury’s Tense Votes (Exclusive)

Celebrity Big Brother‘s Season 3 finale proved to be quite the tense one. While professional fighter Miesha Tate emerged as the winner, both she and the runner-up, Todrick Hall, heard some very strong words from the members of the jury as they voted. After the eight celebrity houseguests voted, fans noticed that Tate and Hall appeared to discuss the situation in shock while they were still in the house. While chatting with PopCulture.com following her win, Tate explained exactly what went down at that moment.

After the jury voted, fans could see Tate and Hall having a conversation that ended with the performer getting out of his seat to head to another area of the house. Of course, given some of the statements that the members of the jury said only moments before, it was presumed that the pair were discussing the jury’s apparent feelings towards them. Tate explained that the two especially took notice of Todd Bridges rolling his eyes during the segment, which led to a great deal of confusion for them.

“We saw a cutaway of Todd rolling his eyes, and he [Hall] was like, ‘Did you see that?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah,’” Tate said and added that Hall then asked her, “‘What was that?’ And basically, we were just kind of trying to decipher what that was about. And that’s really what the conversation was.” While many of the jury’s comments were directed towards Hall, they also took aim at Tate. As for how it felt to hear all of this, the UFC fighter said that she was “very surprised” and “very taken back.” She continued, “Being inside the house for the 28 days, I just didn’t get to see in any other perspective. So, I need to do that, and I definitely want to go back and watch the show and inform myself of all the things. So, I guess, in that moment, my reaction was a genuine surprise.”

Tate explained that she tried to get some insight into the situation after exiting the house. However, following her win, she was “pulled in a million different directions” and, thus, wasn’t able to gain perspective about everything that went down. Since she only exited the house hours before chatting with PopCulture.com, she still wasn’t aware of exactly what occurred inside the house to lead the jury to share those kinds of statements while voting. Although, she does acknowledge that when it comes to Shanna Moakler, in particular, she does need to accept responsibility and make amends for the things that she said about her fellow celebrity houseguest.

Tate explained that it was never her intention to “hurt anybody’s feelings” while she was in the house. So, when it comes to having reconciliation with Moakler, the Celebrity Big Brother winner said that she does hope that they can have a conversation. She explained, “I’m a mother. I want my daughter to grow up to respect people of all different walks of life. I’m always telling her, even at 3 years old, ‘Don’t judge anybody.’ And I made a mistake, and I would like to say that I’m sincerely sorry to Shanna, particularly, for that.”