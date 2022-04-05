'Celebrity Big Brother' Star Todrick Hall Sued for Failing to Pay Thousands in Rent

✖

Choreographer Todrick Hall allegedly owes over $60,000 in rent, according to a lawsuit homeowners Avi Lavian and Orna Lavian filed against the Celebrity Big Brother contestant late last month. The Lavians claim he agreed to pay $30,000 a month in rent but never paid for February and March. Hall, 37, featured the home in a February 2021 YouTube video, claiming he bought it.

According to the court documents PEOPLE obtained, the Lavians gave Hall a three-day notice on March 3 to pay the owed rent or leave. They left the notice with someone at home, but Hall "failed to comply" by the deadline. The Lavians are asking for the $60,000 Hall owes, attorneys fees, and termination of the lease. Hall has not commented on the lawsuit.

In February 2021, Hall posted a video from the house, claiming he "bought" his "dream" home. He gave his fans a full tour of the 8,000-square-foot property. "When I saw this one, I fell in love," he said. "I'm talking that Allie and Noah Notebook kind of love."

The home was burglarized in July 2021. Hall told police someone broke a back window to get inside, sources told TMZ. One of his friends discovered the break-in. Hall said about $50,000 worth of handbags and personal property were stolen. Hall was in London at the time of the robbery.

"Thank you for the support. I am ok," Hall tweeted on July 4 after the robbery. "This happened right after my cat sitter left for the night. I'm extremely saddened that most likely this was done by someone I know and trust, but my cats are safe...and that's what matters most to me."

Hall gained attention on American Idol in 2010 and became a popular judge and choreographer on RuPaul's Drag Race. He has also starred in Kinky Boots and Chicago on Broadway. He finished in second place in The Masked Singer Season 6. Hall has released four studio albums, including last year's Femuline.

Hall competed on CBS' Celebrity Big Brother in January and February, finishing as the runner-up. He was accused of bullying and body shaming his fellow contestants. In a March 24 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hall admitted he had some regrets, but he was still "happy" with how he played the game. "I wish that the personal statements wouldn't have been said. I wish I wouldn't have crossed into a personal level. But I don't regret being on the show, and I've learned a lot from it," Hall told ET. The singer apologized for "a lot of things that offended people," but, "For me, it was just a game."