Todrick Hall Reveals His Regrets From ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Todrick Hall is opening up about his Celebrity Big Brother regrets. After Season 3 of the CBS reality show ended in controversy for the singer and choreographer, Hall told Entertainment Tonight he’s “happy” with the game he played, even if he harbored regrets, especially in regards to how he treated Shanna Moakler.

“I wish that the personal statements wouldn’t have been said. I wish I wouldn’t have crossed into a personal level. But I don’t regret being on the show and I’ve learned a lot from it,” he said. Apologizing for “a lot of things that offended people,” Hall noted, “For me, it was just a game.” When it comes to the more heated moments between him and his fellow houseguests, Hall insisted, “That’s really not a part of my character. …I don’t get into fights with my real friends like that and I just think that it showed me a lot about myself.”

When it comes to his “biggest regret,” Hall said he wishes he hadn’t let the “lines of game and reality blur together” and said negative things to his fellow players,” especially Moakler. “I really, really liked her. They didn’t show this, but I was the person rooting for her on the other side of the house for a long time,” he said. “I thought she had great fashion. We had a lot of real moments. It is unfortunate to me that we are the ones that were butting heads the most. But I think time heals all wounds.”

He continued, “There are things that got heated that were said. My issue is that we were filmed 24/7 and I was under the impression that the live feeds would be on the entire time. While I’m not saying that releases me from any responsibility of things that I did when there, there are open moments in the live feeds where sometimes on certain days, the live feeds were only on seven percent. The audience is forced to try to fill in the blanks of what happened during that time with information.”

Hall added that there are “certain parts” of Moakler’s situation with him that “are just completely not true,” and was adamant that he “didn’t have any issues with [Moakler] until she started having issues with me first.” Moving forward, Hall said he has no plans to slow down, releasing his new music video for “Queen” and touring. “A lot of people would have wanted me to fall down, cancel my tour, not move forward. And I’m like, ‘That is not my style,’” he said. “I’m gonna always fight. I can learn from this and it can make me stronger.”