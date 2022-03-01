‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Todd Bridges Calls out Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate After Finale (Exclusive)

Todd Bridges isn’t mincing words when it comes to how he feels about Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 winner Miesha Tate and her close ally, runner-up Todrick Hall. The Diff’rent Strokes star opened up to PopCulture.com Monday about watching the live feeds following his eviction and what he really wanted to say during that intense live finale vote.

“Miesha and Todrick were saying pretty negative things about people when they weren’t even there after [being evicted on] the live feeds,” Bridges said, calling it “unnecessary” and “childish” to say the things the close allies said behind their former houseguests’ backs. “I didn’t want to win it like that. That’s how they won, so God bless them, and I hope they’re happy with it,” Bridges continued.

The Young and the Restless alum added of the singer-songwriter’s public silence in regards to the widespread backlash, “But obviously, Todrick is not happy with what went on, because he is hiding somewhere right now. … That’s how people are when they know that they’re wrong, and he doesn’t know what to say, so definitely he’s showing his guilt.”

Bridges also condemned Tate’s behavior, saying she had “a lot more part to it” than he initially thought, even if the winner has faced less criticism online. “Watching those two, and even Miesha – watching the things Miesha said about people, it’s just terrible,” he told PopCulture. “And I also believe that she knew that Todrick was lying at certain times, but that was okay, so she backed that up. And I think that’s just wrong. You don’t do things like that.”

When it came to choosing a winner during last week’s finale, Bridges told Tate and Hall that winning the right way would have been “not talking bad about people who are already gone,” but the actor told PopCulture he had more than that on his mind. “Oh, let me tell you, I wanted to say a lot more mean stuff, but I didn’t let it come out,” he admitted. “I just said what had to be said.”

Despite the bad blood with Tate and Hall, Bridges said he’s open to an apology from both in order to let bygones be bygones. “I’m a forgiving person,” he said. In the meantime, the Everybody Hates Chris alum is focusing on the positive relationships he built in the house with Carson Kressley, Lamar Odom, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler and Chris Kirkpatrick.

In fact, he and the former NBA player are planning a joint show now that they’re out of the house. “We don’t know if it’s going to be a reality show or just a regular TV show or podcast,” he told PopCulture. “We’re working that out right now with our managers. So soon as we get done, we’ll let everybody know.”