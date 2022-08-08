'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 4: Our Dream Cast List

Celebrity Big Brother has featured its fair share of famous faces over the course of three seasons. If CBS decides to produce another season of the reality series, there's no doubt that fans would be on board with seeing some of their favorite celebrities in action yet again. But, who should appear on Season 4 of Celebrity Big Brother? The third season of the CBS competition saw many familiar faces tackling the Big Brother challenge. The cast included two Real Housewives (Cynthia Bailey, Teddi Mellencamp), several athletes (Lamar Odom, Miesha Tate, Mirai Nagasu), and a former Saturday Night Live star (Chris Kattan). The season ended in late February with Tate being crowned the winner over Todrick Hall in an almost unanimous vote. Former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Carson Kressley walked away with the America's Favorite Houseguest prize. Even though fans had plenty of thoughts about the cast when they were first introduced, the celebrity houseguests still managed to put on quite an interesting show. Could the following list of celebrities follow in their footsteps? For now, one can only dream. Still, if Celebrity Big Brother is looking for the next batch of houseguests to play the game, we've got them covered.

Alexia Echevarria Nepola View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexia Nepola (@alexiae_says) Alexia Echevarria Nepola's tagline on Season 4 of the Real Housewives of Miami is "My life is like a movie, and the award for best drama goes to me." As she said, drama seems to flock to the reality star and there's no doubt that it would on Celebrity Big Brother, too. prevnext