'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 4: Our Dream Cast List
Celebrity Big Brother has featured its fair share of famous faces over the course of three seasons. If CBS decides to produce another season of the reality series, there's no doubt that fans would be on board with seeing some of their favorite celebrities in action yet again. But, who should appear on Season 4 of Celebrity Big Brother?
The third season of the CBS competition saw many familiar faces tackling the Big Brother challenge. The cast included two Real Housewives (Cynthia Bailey, Teddi Mellencamp), several athletes (Lamar Odom, Miesha Tate, Mirai Nagasu), and a former Saturday Night Live star (Chris Kattan). The season ended in late February with Tate being crowned the winner over Todrick Hall in an almost unanimous vote. Former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Carson Kressley walked away with the America's Favorite Houseguest prize. Even though fans had plenty of thoughts about the cast when they were first introduced, the celebrity houseguests still managed to put on quite an interesting show.
Could the following list of celebrities follow in their footsteps? For now, one can only dream. Still, if Celebrity Big Brother is looking for the next batch of houseguests to play the game, we've got them covered.
Margaret Cho
Margaret Cho would have the Celebrity Big Brother audience laughing every single episode. She also seems as though she would be totally unafraid to ruffle any feathers, a mark of a great (and very entertaining) Big Brother contestant.
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris is a major Big Brother fan and he even made an appearance on the show back in Season 7. It's time for him to put his superfan knowledge to the test for Celebrity Big Brother.
Adore Delano
It's pretty surprising that Celebrity Big Brother hasn't taken a page out of RuPaul's Drag Race's casting book yet (aside from casting judges Carson Kressley and Todrick Hall). Adore Delano knows how to dominate the competition, as they came in third place on Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Delano also appeared on Ex on the Peak (the winter version of Ex on the Beach) and showcased just how much they know how to put on a good show, meaning they'd fit right in on Celebrity Big Brother.
McKayla Maroney
Celebrity Big Brother loves casting Olympians, as they have cast Lolo Jones, Ryan Lochte, and, most recently, Mirai Nagasu. McKayla Maroney, a former member of the U.S. Gymnastics team's Fierce Five, would know a thing or two about bringing that fierceness to the competition.
Ray J
Celebrity Big Brother seems to be fond of casting celebrities with a connection to the Kardashian family (see both Lamar Odom and Shanna Moakler on the most recent season). What better way to keep that trend going than by casting Kim Kardashian's former flame Ray J?
Chrishell Stause
Chrishell Stause is said to be a huge Big Brother fan. Not only would it be great to see fans on the cast, but who wouldn't want to see the Selling Sunset star bring her brand of positivity to the show?
Hasan Minhaj
Like Cho, Hasan Minhaj would likely bring the laughs to Celebrity Big Brother (and spread some knowledge in the process). His ability to present all of the information that you could ever need, just as he did on the Patriot Act, would potentially make him a force to be reckoned with in the Big Brother house.
Alexia Echevarria Nepola
Alexia Echevarria Nepola's tagline on Season 4 of the Real Housewives of Miami is "My life is like a movie, and the award for best drama goes to me." As she said, drama seems to flock to the reality star and there's no doubt that it would on Celebrity Big Brother, too.
Jax Taylor
After spending seasons on Vanderpump Rules arguing with various girlfriends, fighting with his friends, and dubbing himself the "#1 guy in the group," Jax Taylor would have time on his hands to devote to Celebrity Big Brother. The show could use some of that messiness.
Tiffany Pollard
Truthfully, Tiffany Pollard already should have been cast on Celebrity Big Brother. Her tenure on the U.K. version of the reality show provided for one of the most iconic television moments of all time. It's a no-brainer to have her on any reality television show cast, period.