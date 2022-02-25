Another ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Contestant Is Apologizing to Shanna Moakler

Now that Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother has wrapped and all participants have been able to watch some or most of the footage, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey is one person who says she needs to make amends. Bailey formed an alliance with one of her roommates, Shanna Moakler. But Bailey turned on Moakler in the end after Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate, the latter of whom took home the $250,000 prize, told Bailey that Moakler couldn’t be trusted. As Bailey would learn, Hall and Tate deceived her in order to get her in the position they wanted in the game. Bailey came in third place and now says she wants to make things right with Moakler.

“I just reacted with the information that I was being given,” Bailey told Us Weekly. “And now that I’m hearing differently, obviously I feel horrible and I definitely owe Shanna an apology personally and publicly, at this point. But again, I haven’t even watched the show, so I don’t even know how bad it is. I have no idea how it even played out.”

Looking back, Bailey says that her “only reality is what has happened in the house.” She trusted Hall in that moment because she said Hall “was lovely to me.” What it all boils down to is Bailey not being familiar with how the game works.

“I’m not a Big Brother superfan,” she said. “I did not go into this knowing how to really play the game. I watched seasons 1 and 2 of the celebrity editions and that’s it. I thought that was enough, but I was wrong because I had no idea that two grown people would look me in my face and just make up a lie.”

Moakler hasn’t had the best week. On Thursday, Feb. 24, her now ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, was arrested for domestic battery. Moakler released a statement to TMZ, saying, “I wanted to let everybody know that I’m okay and thank you for your love and support. I’m surrounded by my family and friends.”

Moakler reportedly found the fight to be the last straw in the relationship. Rondeau posted a video to Moakler’s account the day before the ordeal alleging she’d cheated on him. Upon her return from the Celebrity Big Brother finale, he confronted her. She left to cool off and returned the next morning when things became physical

Rondeau was arrested after cops saw visible bruises on her body. She’s reportedly arranging Rondeau’s belongings to be removed from her home and transported to Rondeau. He remains in custody.