‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Cynthia Bailey Bonded With Todrick Hall Over Connection With This Past Celeb Houseguest (Exclusive)

The third season of Celebrity Big Brother ended with Miesha Tate taking home the win over Todrick Hall in a 7 to 1 vote. The one celebrity who voted for Hall to win was Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, who was the last to be evicted before the vote and was unable to look back on the season as the other jurors did. Following the season, Bailey spoke with PopCulture.com and shared some insight into the bond that she had with Hall, which ended up playing into her final vote.

Bailey and Hall seemed to have a strong bond from the very beginning. But, since fans were not able to see live feed footage from the first week in the house, PopCulture.com asked the Bravo personality to shed some light on how she and Hall formed such a quick connection. She explained that much of their bond came about when they realized that they had a friend in common — Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 contestant and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss.

“We had her (Burruss) in common, and he was like, ‘Oh my God, I love you in Real Housewives and I’m friends with Kandi,’” Bailey recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love Kandi. I’ve been working her forever.’ So, that was our initial connection. And then the fact that he was a gay Black man in the house, I was like, ‘All right, this is cool.’ He’s an artist; he’s a creative. We had a ton of things in common.”

Thanks to this connection, and the bond that they formed throughout the season, Bailey voted for Hall to win. But, she was the only one to do so, which, naturally, surprised her. Since she only recently exited the house, she said that it was also quite a shock to hear what all of the other jurors were saying as they cast their votes. At the time, she said that she didn’t understand what was happening because she hadn’t had the chance to go back to watch the show. Still, she couldn’t help but be taken back by the jury’s comments, as she said that it “was very emotional to see everyone so upset.”

Bailey still has a lot to catch up on following her time on Celebrity Big Brother. (PopCulture.com’s chat with the reality star was conducted hours after the finale ended.) Even before she caught up with everything, she shared in an interview with GlobalTV that she might have done things differently if she had a chance to watch it all back like the other jurors. She said, “I imagine had I saw the information, the feeds and the episodes earlier myself I probably wouldn’t for voted for Todrick either. I really connected with him in the house. I really didn’t have any issues with him. I probably would have done the same thing (as the jury) had I seen everything.”