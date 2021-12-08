‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Contestant Reveals She’s Married and Pregnant

One of the competitors from Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars has some exciting news to share. According to PEOPLE, Casey Cooper recently wed her partner Kyle. The pair are also expecting their first child together in March 2022. Cooper is currently competing on Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars, which dropped on Paramount+ in November. Her appearance on the reality series comes over a decade since her last appearance on The Challenge, as her last time on the show was on 2009’s The Ruins.

On Instagram, Cooper posted numerous shots from her special day. PEOPLE noted that it took place at The Peach Orchard Venue in The Woodlands, Texas. She captioned a series of shots in which she posed alongside her groom, “I’m not crying, you’re crying.” The reality star also indicated how long she and Kyle have been together, adding, “#6yearsinthemaking.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXMI536pCkR/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXJe_tUr2Nq/

In a separate post, Cooper posted additional photos of herself at her reception. One of the photos showcased her posing with her bridal party and, alongside the snap, the MTV personality wrote a lovely caption. She shared, “Literally yesterday was a dream. Thank gawd for these girls who put up with me and have helped me sooooo incredibly much over the last few weeks and especially this weekend. I’m beyond grateful to each of you and so lucky to call all 3 of you family.” Of course, some of the wedding guests were Cooper’s fellow Challenge competitors. Nehemiah Clark, Teck Holmes, and Ayanna Mackins, all of whom are also currently on Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars, all turned out to support their co-star’s nuptials.

Cooper’s wedding came a few weeks after she announced that she was expecting. To announce the news, she posted a photo of a letter board that read, “We can’t wait to meet you. Mini Allstar. March 2022.” She captioned the sweet photo with, “I’m not the best at keeping secrets, but this one has been worth the wait. For those of you who have known, thank you for being patient with us while we’ve figured out how to share our happy news with everyone.” You can currently see Cooper competing on The Challenge: All Stars, which drops new episodes on Paramount+ every Thursday. The Season 2 premiere of the spinoff will also debut on MTV following the Dec. 15 finale of The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies.