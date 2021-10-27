‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast and More Details to Know

Paramount+ is set to air another season of the fan-favorite series, The Challenge: All Stars, incredibly soon. Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars will premiere on the streaming service on Nov. 11. The season will see the return of several Challenge OG’s who will be trying to win their portion of the $500,000 grand prize.

The first season of The Challenge: All Stars premiered in April 2021. Mark Long, a former champion and Road Rules alum, was the one who initially sparked the conversation about having a Challenge season with competitors that fans haven’t seen in a while. He then pitched the concept to the production company Bunim & Murray and The Challenge: All Stars was born. Long appeared in Season 1 of the series as a competitor but will be serving as an executive producer on Season 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since Season 2 is set to premiere incredibly soon, you’re likely wondering what you should expect. Well, wonder no longer! Read on to find out everything that you need to know about The Challenge: All Stars 2.

Release Date

Season 2 will premiere on Nov. 11. Like Season 1, the episodes are expected to air on the platform on a weekly basis instead of dropping all at once.

Cast

Some of your favorite competitors from Season 1 of All Stars will be returning for the second outing of the show. The returning competitors include Darrell Taylor, Katie Doyle, Kendal Darnell, Derrick Kosinski, Jonna Mannion, Laterrian Wallace, Nehemiah Clark, and Teck Holmes. There will also be some newer faces in the mix such as Ayanna Mackins, Brad Fiorenza, Casey Cooper, Derek Chavez, Tyler Duckworth, Tina Barta, Janelle Casanave, Melina Collins, MJ Garrett, Ryan Kehoe, Sophia Pasquis, Leah Gillingwater, and Steve Meinke.

What to Expect

Based on the trailer, The Challenge isn’t going to go easy on the OG’s. You can expect the same types of missions that you’ve come to love, such as the beloved heights over water dailies or headbanger eliminations, alongside yet another grueling final that will test the competitors like never before.

How to Watch

The Challenge: All Stars will exclusively stream on Paramount+. If you’re a new subscriber to the service, you can even obtain a free trial.