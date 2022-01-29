‘The Challenge’ Winner Speaks out on Divorce Rumors

The Challenge winner CT Tamburello is facing a sticky situation. Us Weekly reported that the MTV personality sparked rumors that he was separated from his wife, Lili Solares, after posting a cryptic message on Instagram. However, he later set the record straight.

According to Us Weekly, the matter began after Tamburello, who is coming off of a recent win on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies, posted about the lyrics to Halsey’s “Without Me” on his Instagram Story. After seeing how much speculation his post sparked, he posted a video to Instagram in which he explained what was really going on. In the video, he stressed that there wasn’t trouble in paradise with Solares, with whom he shares a young son named Chris “CJ” Tamburello. Instead, he said that he simply liked the song and wanted to post about it on his page.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZCwpATFK28/

“Hey guys, quick PSA about my post from last night, I love my wife, we’re not breaking up. I’m sorry if I misled some of you into believing that we were breaking up, that was not my intention,” he said in a video that was posted on Jan. 22. Tamburello continued, “I’m away filming and we were in between scenes, I was listening to some music and I like that song, I like that remix, so I figured I’d post it why now and didn’t think anything of it.”

While the pair aren’t heading for a split, Tamburello did say that Solares didn’t take kindly to all of the speculation that he inadvertently caused. The Challenge champion noted that he “woke up in the dog house” with Solares because of the matter. Tamburello added, “People have got to chill, I’m usually pretty private with social media for this exact reason but I wanted to come on and address this because I do think it was important enough to address.” In case there was still any confusion about the situation, he stated at the end of the video, “I love my wife, I love my family and we are not breaking up.”

Tamburello and Solares wed in September 2018. Their wedding special was later shown on MTV. Even though the couple isn’t facing any issues right now, things haven’t always been smooth sailing for the pair. During the launch special for The Challenge: Double Agents, Tamburello shared that he and his wife had separated. He said at the time, “The last few seasons I wasn’t in the best place mentally. Marriage was not going well. We’re separated, and I feel like I’ve been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn’t lie to myself anymore.” Of course, the couple subsequently reconciled, as evidenced by Tamburello posting photos of the two on a trip to Puerto Rico three months later.