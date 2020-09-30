'Brother Vs. Brother': Drew and Jonathan Scott Get a Visit From HGTV's Jasmine Roth in Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip

✖

Property Brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott are back with another season of their hit six-week blockbuster reality competition, Brother Vs. Brother and are enlisting the help of fellow HGTV star Jasmine Roth for their latest home renovation! In an exclusive sneak peek for PopCulture.com ahead of tonight's all-new episode, the twins get a visit from Help! I Wrecked My House star, Roth, who promises to be "judge-y."

In the episode "Brother Bedroom Battle" airing on Tuesday at 9 p.m. E.T. on HGTV, Drew must make some hard budget decisions with his en-suite bathroom. At the same time, his brother Jonathan runs into a renovation snag that could cost him the challenge and entire competition. Naturally, the twins get the help of Roth to guest to judge their project, with the winner of the task getting the chance to visit the famous La Brea Tar Pits for an excavation with fossils.

With the three meeting at Drew's Los Angeles home alongside their older brother, J.D., the brothers inform Roth in the clip of what she needs to look for when judging the spaces as Jonathan admitting she can consider "whatever" she wants because "there are no rules." Drew jokes that the losing brother of the task at hand will have to go into the tar pits and "clean up all the trash."

With all guest judges unaware of whose designed space belongs to who, Roth is confident she'll know exactly which room Drew and Jonathan renovated. "I know you guys pretty good. I think I'm going to figure it out," she smiled with J.D., later guiding her down the street to the properties located in L.A.'s historic Hancock Park.

The beloved HGTV show, currently in its seventh season, pits the twins against one another as they work to renovate, buy and resell a home during the six-week competition. Each week, Drew and Jonathan renovate small spaces in design challenges, judged by their fellow HGTV co-stars. The winner is chosen by which renovation brings in the most significant return with the profits earned given to a charity. This year, the brothers are spotlighting Turn Up! Fight Hunger, a partnership created between No Kid Hungry and Discovery Inc. to combat childhood hunger for 100,000 donated meals.

As for Roth, she is currently starring in the HGTV series, Help! I Wrecked My House, which the California native told PopCulture.com earlier this month is a show all about helping people who have had trouble with their DIYs, especially during these times because of how it profoundly resonates with homeowners right now.

"We've all been there probably ourselves," Roth said in our series, PopCulture @ Home. "I've run across so many families over the years where they watch HGTV, they watch YouTube [and] they're like, 'You know what? I can do that.' And then they just tear their house apart, and they go for it."

While she admits she loves how these families are "overly ambitious," she too has found herself in predicaments where she has bitten off more than she can chew. "I can definitely relate to them, and I completely get it."

Brother Vs. Brother airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, and Help! I Wrecked My House airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV. For more on the Property Brothers, Roth and all your favorite reality stars, keep it locked to PopCulture.com!