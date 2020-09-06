Tour 'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Cozy LA Home

After a destination wedding in Italy and now a global pandemic stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, Property Brothers star, Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan have been spending a lot more time in their sweet California home. Giving fans a glimpse of their cozy digs care of the HGTV special episode Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House, the pair are letting fans in to see their most fabulous renovation yet.

Featuring five-bedrooms and four baths that he and Scott's twin brother Jonathan fully renovated together, the site is also home to their new podcast series, At Home With Linda & Drew, which explores home as the foundation of life. Established as the spot where we build values and habits essential to our relationships and behaviors, Scott and Phan aim to "share more intimate aspects of home" that go beyond design with their podcast series, exploring what really makes a house a home as they told PopCulture.com earlier this summer.

As you download the latest episode of At Home here via Apple Podcasts, take a peek inside their couple's hot new digs that also doubles as their podcast studio. Check out photos, courtesy of HGTV of the gorgeous house below!