Tour 'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Cozy LA Home
After a destination wedding in Italy and now a global pandemic stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, Property Brothers star, Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan have been spending a lot more time in their sweet California home. Giving fans a glimpse of their cozy digs care of the HGTV special episode Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House, the pair are letting fans in to see their most fabulous renovation yet.
Featuring five-bedrooms and four baths that he and Scott's twin brother Jonathan fully renovated together, the site is also home to their new podcast series, At Home With Linda & Drew, which explores home as the foundation of life. Established as the spot where we build values and habits essential to our relationships and behaviors, Scott and Phan aim to "share more intimate aspects of home" that go beyond design with their podcast series, exploring what really makes a house a home as they told PopCulture.com earlier this summer.
As you download the latest episode of At Home here via Apple Podcasts, take a peek inside their couple's hot new digs that also doubles as their podcast studio. Check out photos, courtesy of HGTV of the gorgeous house below!
Front View
Located in Los Angeles, California, the Tudor-style house has been heavily renovated on the inside. Scott and Phan said they knew the 97-year-old build was "the one" the moment they saw it.
Living Room
The first floor features a living room, kitchen and dining room that are all connected through airy open spaces. The fireplace along the back wall was originally planned to be removed, but Phan and Scott told HGTV Magazine they've grown to like the "house shaped" design.
Kitchen
Scott and Phan told the magazine they had a goal of making the kitchen as large and welcoming as possible. "One of the first things we decided was to move the kitchen closer to the living room and expand it so it could truly be the hub of our home," Scott said.
Office Space
Scott's home office was described by the magazine as a combination of "modern and traditional," complete with a dark blue paint scheme with gold accents, a chesterfield-style wingback chair and a dark brown desk.
Master Bedroom
The master bedroom comes complete with ornate lighting, a black fireplace on the wall opposite the bed and French doors to the master bathroom. "Two words: sexy and cool," Phan said.
Master Bathroom
The couple's master bathroom features an arabesque tile pattern, his and hers dual sinks and a black standing tub that sits in front of a walk-in shower.
Dining Terrace
Whenever the couple want to entertain guests, they can have them over for dinner on their outdoor dining terrace.
Rooftop Deck
One of the house's coolest features is its rooftop deck, which includes a dining table, sitting area and a hot tub.
Backyard
The dining terrace leads out to the house's backyard which features a fire pit, a swimming pool and plush couches.