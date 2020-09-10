HGTV's Jasmine Roth Wants Homeowners to Love Their Home Again With 'Help! I Wrecked My House' (Exclusive)

✖

Emerging as one of the most-watched networks among viewers amid the COVID-19 pandemic mandating stay-at-home orders, HGTV has parlayed its original content into a beacon of comfort in these dark times. But while many might feel inspired to make their DIY dreams come true in the homes that have become literal salvation, not every project is as easy to tackle as seen in its newest series, Help! I Wrecked My House starring network star, Jasmine Roth. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, the home renovation expert and HGTV star shares how the show is one that works during these times because of how it profoundly resonates with homeowners right now.

"We've all been there probably ourselves," Roth said in our series, PopCulture @ Home. "I've run across so many families over the years where they watch HGTV, they watch YouTube [and] they're like, 'You know what? I can do that.' And then they just tear their house apart, and they go for it." While she admits she loves how these families are "overly ambitious," she too has found herself in predicaments where she has bitten off more than she can chew. "I can definitely relate to them, and I completely get it. Then at the same time, they're stuck — they're embarrassed because they ripped their house apart. They're probably having a little bit of discourse in their relationship because usually there's one person that's like, 'Let's do it.' And then the person's like, 'I don't know.'"

Roth, who also worked throughout her first pregnancy to help redeem failed home improvement projects and customize new spaces with beautiful, functional designs, goes on to say how it's really all about finding one's real home once again. "They are stuck and I go in and I help them not only put it back together, I teach them some of the things that they could have done differently," she said. "I call in the pros when we need the pros and then I kind of kick them out and make sure that their house is so special when they come back — that they can just fall in love with it again."

While Roth admits the show is very "different" than her previous HGTV series, Hidden Potential, which customizes cookie-cutter homes, Help! I Wrecked My House was one she felt really good about not only because of its dynamic premise but of how pregnant she was ahead of production. "I was very pregnant, especially by the end. I'm so hands-on, especially in Hidden Potential that maybe it made more sense to do something where I could make more of an impact and I could have my team go in and really work on some things while pregnant Jasmine went and did other things that pregnant Jasmine could do, which turned out to be a lot," she laughed.

Sharing how this was her first pregnancy with her husband, Brett Roth, the California native admits she didn't know what to expect but found the whole experience refreshingly unique. "It was pretty empowering to be able to work through my entire pregnancy and have my team support me the way that they did and just help people. It was unexpected that this show would be the show that I would do while I was pregnant, but I'm so happy that it was."

Humble and compassionate, Roth shares how filming the show and helping these families has been a rewarding experience and one she is very grateful for. "You'll see them on the episodes, but some of these families — they couldn't live in their houses. They've spent all this time and all this money, they work so hard, they bought their home — they're excited about it. They think they're going to fix it up and then they literally wreck it," she said, adding how many of them feel "lost" over the entire situation. "They just don't know what the next step is. Being able to just take that from them and just be like, 'Okay, I got it. Let's do this!' It was really rewarding and it was really cool."

