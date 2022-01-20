Brie Bella Joins New Dance Competition Show

Nobody puts Brie Bella in a corner! The Total Bellas star is one of eight celebrities competing on FOX’s new dance competition show The Real Dirty Dancing, premiering Feb. 1. Inspired by the 1987 classic starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, The Real Dirty Dancing challenges stars to partner up and learn the iconic dances from the movie – and of course, Johnny and Baby’s lift.

Set at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, the real location of the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge, the competition show also stars Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love. Bella announced she would be one of the stars of The Real Dirty Dancing on social media Wednesday, sharing photos from behind the scenes. “I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be competing in #TheRealDirtyDancing on @foxtv!” she wrote in the caption. “This was an amazing group of people who became family. Follow us all along as we celebrate one of the most iconic movies of all time!”

Produced by Eureka Productions and Lionsgate Television, and hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the show will also feature special guest judges who have yet to be announced. These judges will help choose the couples to continue on and the stars who will be “put in a corner.” In the end, one man and one woman will be crowned the winning ‘Baby’ and ‘Johnny,’ becoming The Real Dirty Dancing champions.

Bella may not be appearing on the dance competition with sister Nikki Bella, who showed her dance chops off on Dancing With the Stars, but the Bella Twins will be reuniting at the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble on January 29. The twins last wrestled in the WWE in 2018, and Nikki announced in June 2019 that she was retiring from the sport after doctors found a cyst on her brain.

Last year, Nikki expressed that she did want to return with her sister for one last Bella Twins appearance, but wasn’t cleared due to a neck injury. The Bellas will be facing off against 28 other women in the match to come out victorious. The Real Dirty Dancing premieres Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.