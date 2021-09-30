Nikki Bella Shares Discouraging Update on WWE Comeback

It looks like Nikki Bella won’t be making a WWE comeback anytime soon. The former WWE Divas Champion appeared recently appeared in the Sippin’ the Tea podcast with her sister Brie Bella and gave an update on her comeback. Nikki Bella said she is still not medically cleared to compete.

“I would love one day, like when Matteo’s maybe three, and he knows it, to have my son be ringside while his mom kicks ass, Nikki said, per Fightful. “That would be amazing to me. But because he is my everything, I have to listen to the doctors and as of now, they’ve put me on the retired bench for life. So, it would take a lot of scans, x-rays, and all this different stuff for them to actually approve me to have a run and so that would be unlikely — that will be years down the road.”

In March, Nikki revealed on The Bellas Podcast she is working her way back to WWE.” I guess I have been talking about this run as if I’m cleared, which I’m not cleared to wrestle. I saw a doctor last week who is starting to help me with neck strengthening exercises,” Nikki said. “I’m working on doing everything I can to increase bone growth with bone fusion and helping herniation.”

There was a report that the Bellas would be returning soon and were looking to be Women’s Tag Team Champions. Originally, the plan was to have them return and win the titles after WrestleMania 35. But with Nikki’s recent update, it looks like the duo will have to wait a little longer for that to happen. In the meantime, Nikki and Brie have been focused on motherhood and their different business. The two were also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April.

“I love waking up in the sun comes behind the mountains and it shoots on the vineyards and I just stare at it every morning, because Mateo has me up at 5 AM, and [I love seeing] how the sun sets,” Nikki said. “I know I’m where my soul is meant to be. The wine industry, winemaking, and anything with wine, I’m like happy It’s my happy place.”