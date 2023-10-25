Brian Austin Green Furious Over 'DWTS' Snub for Len Goodman Tribute

Brian Austin Green is coming to his woman's defense. Last night's emotional Dancing With the Stars included the celebrities recounting their most memorable year. It also included a touching and tearful tribute to late judge Len Goodman. A handful of former DWTS pros returned, including Mark Ballas, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Tony Dovolani, Kym Johnson Herjavec, Edyta Sliwinska, Karina Smirnoff, Anna Trebunskaya, and Louis van Amstel. While it's hard to include every pro, as Cheryl Burke wasn't even invited back, Sharna Burgess also wasn't asked back.

Sharna Burgess began with the show's dance troupe during Season 13 before getting bumped up to pro for Season 16. She left for Season 28 after her controversial win with Bobby Bones for Season 27 but returned for Seasons 29 and 30. She left again for Season 31 and recently revealed she was not asked back for Season 32. Despite her long time on the series, she wasn't asked back for the tribute. Now, the former pro's fiancé is sticking by her side.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Instagram to share a fiery response to Burgess not being invited. "I can't begin to tell you how disappointed I was for Sharna Burgess to not be invited for the tribute last night," Green writes. "It's disappointing as well that none of her 'family in the ballroom' stuck up for her or spoke out. She's an incredible soul and has always been a friend to everyone. She deserved better." The actor also shared how she "wasn't even invted to sit in the stands and watch. Shame on that group of people. Kindness is an action, and so is love."

He also pointed out that Cheryl Burke, who was surprisingly not invited as well, "should have been there as well." It's unknown why neither were asked to participate in the tribute, but it's very possible they were limited in who they could bring back. It's definitely a disappointment, but the tribute to Len Goodman was beautiful nonetheless and definitely made viewers sob. It was a simple waltz to "Moon River" choreographed by Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, but incredible and breathtaking.

In any case, there could be a number of reasons why Burgess wasn't asked back. Hopefully, this doesn't foreshadow her future on DWTS, but a lot of fans would surely love to have her on again. At least the tribute to Goodman has overshadowed everything, but fingers crossed that Burgess returns to the ballroom in the future.