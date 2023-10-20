Cheryl Burke Says She 'Wasn't Invited' to 'DWTS' Tribute Episode for Late Judge Len Goodman

Cheryl Burke "wasn't invited" to return to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for next week's tribute to late judge Len Goodman. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, who performed on 26 seasons before announcing her retirement in November 2022, took to Threads on Thursday to reveal why she wouldn't be performing alongside her fellow alum Tuesday.

"For those of you asking if I'll be a part of Len Goodman's tribute next week on DWTS, unfortunately, I wasn't invited however, I'll be there in spirit and can't wait to cheer my former colleagues on!" Burke wrote, adding alongside a prayer hands emoji and white heart, "Sending love and light to everyone. #riplen."

News of Goodman's tribute performance was shared during this week's episode of the ABC dance competition by co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. Returning to honor Goodman, who died at age 78 in April after a private cancer battle, are former pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Kym Johnson-Herjavec, Tony Dovolani, Anna Trebunskaya, Edyta Śliwińska, Karina Smirnoff, Louis van Amstel, and last season's Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas. Together, they will perform a dance choreographed by Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy set to the iconic Henry Mancini song "Moon River."

Dancing With the Stars also has honored Goodman with a permanent change to the show, as the Mirrorball Trophy will now be known as the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, executive producer Conrad Green told USA Today last month. "The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will now be lifted on Dancing With the Stars like the Vince Lombardi trophy is lifted at the Super Bowl," Green told the outlet of the decision. "We wanted to make Len a permanent part of this show, to always remind people the importance he's had to Dancing With the Stars and how much he meant to all of us."

Goodman served as a judge on Dancing With the Stars from 2005 to 2022 before announcing his retirement. "It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain," he said during his final season. "I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing With the Stars family. It's been such a wonderful experience for me." Five months later, Goodman's rep announced that the pro dancer had passed away following a private cancer battle.