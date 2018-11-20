‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champ Sharna Burgess Blown Away by Victory With Bobby Bones

Sharna Burgess is celebrating her first-ever mirrorball trophy. The six-year Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram after she and partner Bobby Bones were crowned the winners of season 27 Monday night.

She wrote that she “never expected” to earn her first-ever championship with Bones, a country music radio personality who wasn’t technically the best dancer in the competition but who obviously captured the hearts of many fans watching and voting at home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“6 years and 12 partners later… it’s the win i never expected but it’s everything I could’ve dreamed. It was always meant to be you,” Burgess, 33, captioned a set of photos of her and Bones standing together with the mirrorball trophy.

“Thank you to every single person who voted, who rallied, who supported and believed in us. We quite literally wouldn’t be here without you,” the Aussie continued. “@mrbobbybones once I process all these emotions there is a post coming just for you. But for now… simply thank you for everything.”

Hours later, she posted another photo of her and Bones with their trophy. “Woke up and it’s still real,” she gushed.

Bones also took to social media Monday night to celebrate his victory and to thank fans who supported him throughout the season.

“You guys did this. Thank you. Champions,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Burgess clutching their trophies.

Bones and Burgess came out on top against three other couples: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Alexis Ren and pro Alan Bersten, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lnych and pro Keo Motsepe, and Disney Channel star Milo Manheim and pro Witney Carson.

Burgess and Bones consistently earned less-than-stellar scores from the judges but did well with fan votes. Bones was refreshingly honest about his low scores, which may have earned him votes in the long run.

“I’m quite irritated at the scores,” he tweeted after Halloween Night earlier in the competition. “That’s the best I could dance. Vote if you have time. I’ll get back at it next week and prove them wrong.”

Later, he tweeted, “Sorry I couldn’t get better scores for you guys. That was the best I could dance. Vote for me if you can or want to.”

Longtime fans were shocked to see the country music radio host take the crown. “Nothing against Bobby Bones, but I feel really bad for Evanna and Milo. They each deserved so much better,” one fan wrote.

Others wish Burgess would have been recognized for her talent with a different partner from seasons past instead of Bones. “Sharna is an amazing pro and she deserved to win because she was robbed so many times in past seasons but I just wish it wasn’t with him,” one Twitter user wrote. “He’s a nice guy and all but he is not the best dancer and no one can say otherwise. It’s DANCING with the stars not who’s the nicest.”

Burgess and Bones will appear on ABC‘s Good Morning America to discuss their win on Tuesday morning. Dancing With the Stars will return next year.