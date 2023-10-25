Kyle Richards Deletes Post Supporting Mauricio Umansky After He Holds Hands With 'DWTS' Partner

Kyle Richards has Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans watching her social media activity. The Bravo star deleted a post supporting husband Mauricio Umanksy after he was spotted holding hands with Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater Sunday following a dinner in Beverly Hills.

In her since-deleted Instagram post from September captured by eagle-eyed fans, Richards posted a photo of Umansky and Slater with the caption, "Tonight!! @dancingwiththestars premiers with @mumanksy18 & @theemmaslater HOW TO VOTE YOU CAN VOTE UP TO 20 TIMES." While it's unclear when Richards exactly deleted the promotional post, fans noticed it was missing the day after Umansky and Slater were captured hand-in-hand in photos obtained by TMZ.

Despite Richards' Instagram activity, Umansky dedicated his dance Tuesday to Richards and their family – daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as Richards' 34-year-old daughter Farrah, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. "Tonight's Dance on @dancingwiththestars is about life and how it's not always perfect and when you think it's impossible to move mountains and you're at your lowest moment and you think all doors are closed you need to rise up and rise unafraid and move mountains," he wrote on Richards and their kids on Instagram.

"My time was 1996 when Kyle and I got married and Alexia was born, we had Farrah and Alexia. I was 26 when I was fired from my job and was broke. Kyle was my rock and together we rose up and we rose up 1000 x and we moved mountains a lot of them. It's been an incredible journey. Tonight's dance is dedicated to Kyle and my family."

In July, Richards and Umansky were confirmed to have been separated after 27 years of marriage. A day after their separation made headlines, the two admitted they had been going through a difficult time in their relationship but denied they had plans to divorce. "In regards to the news that came out about us today ... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year," the pair said in a joint Instagram statement at the time. "The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."

Umansky confirmed earlier this month that he and Richards are separated, but "not throwing in the towel" yet. "We've been married for 27 years, we're having a bit of a rough patch," he told PEOPLE. "Sometimes life throws you different things" and "you've gotta work through it," the real estate agent added.