'RHONY': Longtime Cast Member Reportedly Set to Exit

The Real Housewives of New York City could be getting a shake-up in advance of next season. Ramona Singer, who has been a full-time cast member on RHONY since the first season, might be getting the boot. According to Radar Online, Singer's time on the Bravo series is "up."

Season 13 of RHONY is currently airing on Bravo. But, the conversation has already turned towards what Season 14 will entail. A source told Radar Online about Singer's future on RHONY, “The only original New York cast member who has never left from day one is Ramona Singer but now her time is up." As for why she will reportedly not be asked back, there are said to be a couple of reasons why. The source continued, “Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons. One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, (Countess LuAnn was demoted to ‘a friend’ before returning as a full-time cast member) and her salary reflects it."

“Plus, the basic premise of the show doesn’t work anymore. A bunch of older white women behaving badly was fun a decade ago but not today," they added. "The world has changed and if the show wants to survive another decade it must change too and that starts with the cast.” It should be noted that this report should be taken with a grain of salt, as Bravo has not released any details about Season 14 of RHONY just yet. In response to the rumors that Singer will depart RHONY, a source told the Daily Mail that the Housewife's fans won't have to worry about her exit anytime soon.

"Ramona Singer ain't going anywhere," a network insider told the outlet. "This story is complete rubbish." The source continued to say that casting decisions would not be made this far in advance. They added, "We do not make casting decisions this early in the year, we decide after the reunion episodes have aired,' the source said. 'The production company Shed and the network Bravo really take into account what the fans say online and how they respond to the cast." In other words, fans will have to wait to hear word from Bravo about the future of RHONY. The cast of Season 13 currently includes Singer, LuAnn De Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and newcomer Eboni K. Williams.