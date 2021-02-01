'Big Brother' Stars Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans Are Engaged

✖

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are getting married! Sunday, the Big Brother couple, who met and fell in love on Season 20 of the CBS reality show, announced they had gotten engaged on Jan. 10. The couple couldn't help but gush as they shared photos and video of the proposal — which took place on the beach in Hilton Head, South Carolina — on Instagram and YouTube.

"The greatest day of my life. WE’RE ENGAGED!" Crispen captioned his photos. "[Angela] You make everyday (sic) seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the earth. I’ll love you to infinity and beyond." On her own post, Rummans began, "YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time." The model thanked her fiancé for giving her the "best and most perfect day" of her life and said she "cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives."

"For now, let’s savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds," she concluded, adding of the surprise element of the proposal that she was completely fooled. "He got me good! I had no idea this day was going to turn into a day that would change our lives forever, watch how it all went down on our YouTube," she added. "Also grab the Kleenex’s (sic)."

Plenty of members of the Big Brother family were there to congratulate the pair in the comment section, including Crispen's Big Brother All-Stars roommates Cody Calafiore and Janelle Pierzina, as well as Josh Martinez, Tommy Bracco, Haleigh Broucher and Britney Haynes. Crispen and Rummans became inseparable during their 2018 season of Big Brother, in which she finished in fourth place and came in second. Following their season, the two quickly moved in together in Los Angeles, then made the move to Hilton Head, where they both grew up.

Leaving Rummans for the summer for the All-Stars season last summer was "really tough," Crispen told Entertainment Tonight. "We are literally inseparable. Like, since the day we met in the Big Brother house, we have spent less than 10 days apart," he said at the time after Season 22. "And we do everything together, from traveling to our business to literally just eating every meal. We do every single thing together. ...To be torn apart like this is like, it's not easy. But we both know it's for a reason."

